MARCH 12– DEVELOPING STORY: UNITED WAY WHITE PLAINS SEEKING SHELTER FOR FAMILIES LEFT HOMELESS BY FIRES IN SOUTHERN WESTCHESTERY

Hits: 54

WPCNR ACTION NEWS. MARCH 12, 2028:

WPCNR has learned United Way of Westchester and Putnam Counties in White Plains is welcoming organizations, businesses, and community facilities in the county that could be considered in order able to help house some of a hundred or more family members.

They have been left homeless by a sequence of fires in Mamaroneck(this week), two buildings in Yonkers, and “hundreds” left homeless in Mt. Vernon.

Does your organization have vacant clean space that could provide a family a new start?

You may be able to help with badly needed space for people dazed by this devastating loss of home belongings and most of all their community.

Call United Way at 914-688-1723 or dial United Way’s 211 Service line — if you have any thoughts of facilities to provide for housing or services.

This is your chance to help to help your neighbors there for the grace of God could be you.

When you call explain what you might be able to provide for parents, children who have lost their place to live.

Detail cacilities that would be considered for any length of time, a church building, hotels or motels with vacancies. privately owned homes with living space.

If you have space that’s empty clean, safe, call United Way and describe size, location, number rooms bedrooms, transportation locally available. All areas of the county considered.

914-688-1723. Or 211,any time