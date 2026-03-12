MARCH 12– FRIENDS OF WHITE PLAINS SCHOOLS TO HONOR BEN BOYKIN AND TOM ROACH

Hits: 71

April 9, 2026, at Westchester Hills Golf Club

TOM ROACH BENJAMIN BOYKIN

The Friends of White Plains Public Schools will honor Ben Boykin and Tom Roach, two dedicated and effective government leaders in White Plains for the past quarter century, at the 2026 Spring Fling from 5:30 pm – 8:00 pm on Thursday, April 9, 2026, at Westchester Hills Golf Club.

All proceeds from the Spring Fling will go directly to fund academic and cultural enrichment programs for students in White Plains Public Schools.

School, city, county and community leaders, as well as residents and supporters, will be on hand to celebrate the honorees, who have been advocates of the White Plains Public Schools for decades. White Plains students will provide music at the event.

Ben Boykin, a finance executive, started his public service career in the mid-1990s on the White Plains School Board, served 14 years on the White Plains Common Council and has just concluded 11 years as our County Legislator.

Tom Roach, a public interest lawyer, was elected to the White Plains Common Council in 2001, became White Plains mayor in 2011 and led the fast-changing city for 15 years. He now serves as Westchester County Clerk.

The Friends of White Plains Public Schools, founded in 1997 and run entirely by volunteers, has raised and donated $650,000 to fund more than 250 academic and cultural enrichment projects and activities not covered by the District’s budget. Programs such as Broadway Dancing, science assemblies, and artists-in-residence have enriched the educational experiences of thousands of White Plains Public School students each year.

Information about the Friends and reservations for the 2026 Spring Fling is available at www.FriendsofWPPS.org.