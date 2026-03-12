MARCH 12–COUNTY EXECUTIVE KEN JENKINS WEEKLY WRAPUP–WESTCHESTER AIRPORT TSA SECURITY WORKING WITHOUT PAY

Westchester County is standing with TSA workers at HPN, who are feeling the impact of the funding standoff with the Department of Homeland Security. These men and women show up every day to keep travelers safe, and many of them are being asked to do their jobs without a paycheck. They are people with families, bills and responsibilities, and the County is distributing $20 food and beverage vouchers, in addition to providing QR codes through Feeding Westchester for assistance with weekly groceries. The ongoing actions of ICE that have raised serious concerns across the country must be addressed as part of these federal negotiations. In the meantime, Westchester County remains in touch with our federal partners to ensure any travel disruptions are kept to a minimum.