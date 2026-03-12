MARCH 12–COUNTY EXECUTIVE KEN JENKINS WEEKLY WRAPUP–WESTCHESTER AIRPORT TSA SECURITY WORKING WITHOUT PAY

|
|
|
|Westchester County is standing with TSA workers at HPN, who are feeling the impact of the funding standoff with the Department of Homeland Security. These men and women show up every day to keep travelers safe, and many of them are being asked to do their jobs without a paycheck. They are people with families, bills and responsibilities, and the County is distributing $20 food and beverage vouchers, in addition to providing QR codes through Feeding Westchester for assistance with weekly groceries.
The ongoing actions of ICE that have raised serious concerns across the country must be addressed as part of these federal negotiations. In the meantime, Westchester County remains in touch with our federal partners to ensure any travel disruptions are kept to a minimum.
|You’ve probably seen Indian Point in the news this week. County Executive Ken Jenkins’ stance has not changed – reopening Indian Point as a nuclear facility is a hard no. We were reminded that seismic activity can occur when we felt a 2.3 magnitude earthquake earlier this week.
Remember, it was Entergy that decided to close Indian Point in 2021, and Westchester County has access to low-cost, environmentally friendly options that do not pose a threat to our communities.
|
|
Protecting Our Neighborhoods
|
|Jenkins joined with leaders across the country to express concern about proposed changes to the 2026 Census Test. Reducing the number of test sites and excluding neighborhoods with significant Hispanic populations would lead to an undercount with serious consequences, affecting the distribution of federal funding and reducing the resources we deserve.
|
|
Mental Health Safety Net Clinic
Opens in White Plains
|
|Westchester County has officially opened the doors to a new Mental Health Safety Net Clinic in White Plains, restoring the County’s direct role in providing outpatient behavioral health services. This state-of-the-art facility will expand the County’s capacity to address service gaps, reduce waitlists, and respond to the growing demand for mental health care in Westchester County.
|
|
Meet Me at the Dragon Coaster
|
|The countdown is officially on! Westchester County is preparing to welcome guests back for another unforgettable summer at Playland Park – with classic thrills, family fun and the legendary magic that has defined generations of Westchester memories.
A preseason opening will be held May 16 and 17, with a grand opening ceremony planned for Saturday, May 23. I’ll meet you at the Dragon Coaster!
|
|
Westchester Raises Irish Flag
|
|
|
Listen to our Weekly Podcast