MARCH 6– ASSEMBLYMAN BURDICK ON THE STATE BUDGET

Posted on by

Hits: 72
Dear Friends,

A busy session is underway! The legislature is moving forward with the FY 2027 budget process, while I continue to move forward on my legislative agenda (more on that below).

On the home front, this past Tuesday, I participated in a Coffee & Conversation with County Legislator Erika Pierce (who organized the event) and Lewisboro Town Supervisor Tony Gonçalves. We discussed the need for greater support for emergency responders — especially at the state level — as both recruitment and retention by our local volunteer fire departments are increasingly challenging. We also discussed the astronomical increase in utility bills, traffic issues, and opposition to rolling back the goals under the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act (CLCPA).

My thanks to everyone who participated!
We are also continuing to make our voices heard regarding NYSEG’s requested rate increase. Recently, Senator Pete Harckham, County Legislator Erika Pierce, and I held a press conference at Bedford Town Hall with residents reeling from their skyrocketing NYSEG bills. We heard from single-household residents on fixed incomes, working people on modest incomes, and others who are struggling mightily to pay their utility bills.
I am an intervenor (or party) in the current NYSEG rate case, which began with NYSEG filing for a delivery rate hike of 35% for electric and 39.4% for gas over the proposed five-year term, well above the rate of inflation. In this capacity, I am fighting tooth and nail for lower rates.

At the press conference, I was proud to join my colleagues in speaking out against these unconscionable proposed increases and to encourage NYSEG Customers to let the Governor and Public Service Commission (PSC) know their views:

  • New York State Governor, Kathy Hochul: (518) 474-8390
  • PSC Opinion Line: 1-800-335-2120 To submit comments on Commission Cases/Initiatives/Proceedings. This number is set up to receive comments from in-State callers 24-hours a day. These calls are not transcribed verbatim, but a summary is provided to the Commission.

While ratepayers make their views known, we will remain relentless in our fight to hold down the rates.

On a lighter note, the Friday before Valentine’s Day, we continued our annual Valentine’s for Veterans tradition. Greeting Veterans at the outpatient building of the VA in Montrose, each was handed a very special Valentine’s card, hand-colored with messages from elementary school students throughout my district. Every year, teachers and children enthusiastically participate in this effort, giving the teachers an opportunity both to explain what a Veteran is and to honor them for their selfless service to our country.
My thanks to all the students, teachers, and schools who participated!

Budget & Legislative Update
The Legislature has been reviewing the Governor’s proposed FY 2027 budget (April 1 through March 31). We have completed our Joint Budget Hearings, and each chamber soon will be adopting what’s referred to as the One House Budget, which sets out the budget as they’d like to see it.

As I mentioned in my previous newsletter, we are pleased with the broad outlines of the proposed budget. However, we feel it needs to go further.

I would like to see the Assembly adopt the following:

  • More funds for schools – the proposed 1% increase in Foundation Aid isn’t sufficient.
  • More funds for state roads and bridges – I joined colleagues advocating for a $950 million increase for state roads and a $250 million increase for local roads (called CHIPS funds).
  • Broadening protections against unwarranted action on the part of ICE.
  • Increased funding for affordable housing. I have been taking the lead in the Assembly to restore $75 million in the budget for public housing authorities outside New York City, as was appropriated in the FY 2026 budget, and to add an additional $25 million for the five-year affordable housing plan. 
  • Increased funding to move us along on the path to Universal Childcare, as well as increased funding for pre-K.

I am also advocating for an increase in statewide support for cleaning up Brownfield contamination at the sites of the proposed $2 billion Galleria District Project in White Plains, which has the support of the City of White Plains and Labor. The project would provide 800 affordable housing units, good jobs, and be a tremendous economic stimulus for the County.

I am pleased that the Governor has made a start in her budget with legislation to reform the utility rate-setting process, which is now heavily tilted toward utilities. The proposals, which are policy rather than budgetary, may well be handled post-budget. We need to level the playing field, provide transparency and accountability, and make the process open and accessible to the general public.

As an intervenor in the Con Edison and NYSEG rate cases, I have opposed astronomical proposed rate hikes.

The deep dive into the process has enabled me to recognize common-sense changes that can be made. 

Several of my colleagues and I have introduced legislation to broaden the scope of the Governor’s proposals, including a bill that I am cosponsoring that establishes a consumer advocacy unit in the Department of Public Service.

On the legislative front, I am seeking passage of bills that I introduced last year, as well as new legislation. Among them are the following:

  • Neurodiversity Training Pledge (A0038), to establish in the Department of Labor a voluntary training and certification program for employers to support an inclusive workplace and the advantages of a neurodiverse workforce.
  • Traveling with Dignity Act (A6219A), which provides for adult changing tables to be placed for use by persons with disabilities who need help with diapering at commercial places of public amusement and state-owned buildings open to the public.
  • An amendment to the Public Service Law that authorizes and directs the public service commission to establish rules to limit a utility’s ability to recover its direct or indirect costs associated with its attendance in, participation in, preparation for, or appeal of any rate proceeding conducted before the commission (A5402B). 
  • The HEFPA Protection Act (A10160), which would clarify and strengthen the Home Energy Fair Practices Act, which requires utilities to accept public assistance payments, but whose purposes have been frustrated in some cases through administrative practices.
  • Legislation to repeal a 26-year-old sales-tax exemption for equipment and other personal property purchases by internet data centers (A10216).
  • The First Responder Peer Support Program Act (A7285A), which supplies peer-to-peer mental health programs to first responders.

I will continue to keep you up to date on my legislative efforts.

Comments are closed.