MARCH 6– ASSEMBLYMAN BURDICK ON THE STATE BUDGET

The Legislature has been reviewing the Governor’s proposed FY 2027 budget (April 1 through March 31). We have completed our Joint Budget Hearings, and each chamber soon will be adopting what’s referred to as the One House Budget, which sets out the budget as they’d like to see it. As I mentioned in my previous newsletter, we are pleased with the broad outlines of the proposed budget. However, we feel it needs to go further. I would like to see the Assembly adopt the following: More funds for schools – the proposed 1% increase in Foundation Aid isn’t sufficient.

More funds for state roads and bridges – I joined colleagues advocating for a $950 million increase for state roads and a $250 million increase for local roads (called CHIPS funds).

Broadening protections against unwarranted action on the part of ICE.

Increased funding for affordable housing. I have been taking the lead in the Assembly to restore $75 million in the budget for public housing authorities outside New York City, as was appropriated in the FY 2026 budget, and to add an additional $25 million for the five-year affordable housing plan.

Increased funding to move us along on the path to Universal Childcare, as well as increased funding for pre-K. I am also advocating for an increase in statewide support for cleaning up Brownfield contamination at the sites of the proposed $2 billion Galleria District Project in White Plains, which has the support of the City of White Plains and Labor. The project would provide 800 affordable housing units, good jobs, and be a tremendous economic stimulus for the County. I am pleased that the Governor has made a start in her budget with legislation to reform the utility rate-setting process, which is now heavily tilted toward utilities. The proposals, which are policy rather than budgetary, may well be handled post-budget. We need to level the playing field, provide transparency and accountability, and make the process open and accessible to the general public. As an intervenor in the Con Edison and NYSEG rate cases, I have opposed astronomical proposed rate hikes. The deep dive into the process has enabled me to recognize common-sense changes that can be made. Several of my colleagues and I have introduced legislation to broaden the scope of the Governor’s proposals, including a bill that I am cosponsoring that establishes a consumer advocacy unit in the Department of Public Service. On the legislative front, I am seeking passage of bills that I introduced last year, as well as new legislation. Among them are the following: Neurodiversity Training Pledge (A0038), to establish in the Department of Labor a voluntary training and certification program for employers to support an inclusive workplace and the advantages of a neurodiverse workforce.

Traveling with Dignity Act (A6219A), which provides for adult changing tables to be placed for use by persons with disabilities who need help with diapering at commercial places of public amusement and state-owned buildings open to the public. An amendment to the Public Service Law that authorizes and directs the public service commission to establish rules to limit a utility’s ability to recover its direct or indirect costs associated with its attendance in, participation in, preparation for, or appeal of any rate proceeding conducted before the commission (A5402B).

The HEFPA Protection Act (A10160), which would clarify and strengthen the Home Energy Fair Practices Act, which requires utilities to accept public assistance payments, but whose purposes have been frustrated in some cases through administrative practices.

Legislation to repeal a 26-year-old sales-tax exemption for equipment and other personal property purchases by internet data centers (A10216).

The First Responder Peer Support Program Act (A7285A), which supplies peer-to-peer mental health programs to first responders. I will continue to keep you up to date on my legislative efforts.