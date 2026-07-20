JULY 20–THE WORLD READS WHITE PLAINS CITIZENETREPORTER — 8,324,077 VISITS IN ONE YEAR

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2,905,611 VISITORS VISIT 8,324,077 TIMES 3 TIMES EVERY DAY IN ONE YEAR.

HIGHEST ACTIVITY IN WPCNR HISTORY.

WPCNR AUTHENTIC INTELLIGENCE.. WordPress Statistics Analysis. July 20, 2026:

According to WordPress Analysis reader visits since July 20 2025 White PlainsCitizeNetReporter lifted its worldwide visits from unique visitors to wpcnr.com to 8,324,077,a 1,306,419 increase in visits in one year from 7,017,658 visits to the site last year which covers White Plains and Westchester County.

The 8,324,077 visits were made by 2,005,611 unique visitors who visited wpcnr an average of 3 visnsits a day.

Today, January 20, 1,907 visitors have accessed wpcnr and made 3,072 visits an average of 1.6 visits.

In the last week 33,495 individual vistors made 54,458 visits, averaging 1.6 visits.

In the last month, 152,940 vistors recorded 229,338 visits (1.5 visits)

The CitizeNetReporter is humbled by your readers continuing interest in our coverage.

I also have grateful for the confidence shown by readers around the world who continue to visit the site to receive “authentic intelligence” about how America is just one town, White Plains New York USA.