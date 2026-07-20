JULY 20—THE LATIMER LETTER

Neighbor,

As we enter the middle of the summer, we recognize we “live in interesting times.” So far, we have celebrated a Knicks championship, our nation’s 250th birthday, and many other cultural holidays and observances. But, amid celebrations, issues of the moment remain ever present. As of this week, the ceasefire with Iran has ended, and Trump has reinitiated strikes in the Middle East, increasing the price of oil and raising gas prices across the country. We have no clear idea of the President’s plan moving forward. I will continue to advocate for real relief for Americans during these difficult times. As always, my team and I are hard at work advancing legislation, helping you with casework, and keeping you up to date on what is happening in New York and D.C. IN WASHINGTON The focus remains on ever-changing breaking news – and major headlines are shifting quickly. Here is an update on a few of them: Iran/Strait of Hormuz We are yet again at war with Iran, less than a month after a signed 14-point memorandum of understanding (MoU) was established. The MoU aimed to end the war was to pave the way for broader negotiations, but as of the beginning of this week, new strikes are being carried out across the Middle East. This comes as the U.S. and Iran are both vying for control of the Strait of Hormuz, which a fifth of all traded crude oil in the world passes through. Status: As the war continues, the price of a barrel of oil is constantly in flux. The volatility in the market is reflected by the changing price you pay at the gas pump. Uncertainty follows every attack carried out. That is why we need to send this war to Congress for oversight and debate. Appropriations Right now, the congressional appropriations process is active. This means funding for many programs is being decided on. For instance, the Department of State’s Appropriations Act will vote on nearly $50 billion in discretionary allowance, a $1.8 billion reduction in UN funding, and prohibitions for funding programs such as a UN family planning and reproductive health program or the Paris Agreement. Similar legislation will be voted on for appropriations funding in agriculture, security, energy, labor, transportation, and education. Status: We continue to vote on these issues as they come to the floor. As members cumulatively submit thousands of amendments to the original appropriations bills, they suggest exact parameters for how projects are funded, determining their size and effect. More specifically, the in-district projects submitted to the Appropriations Committee this year include: flood damage prevention projects in Yonkers, Pelham, New Rochelle, Dobbs Ferry, Rye, and Mamaroneck; upgrades for the Tuckahoe Community Center, SUNY Purchase College, Co-Op City Buildings, Bronx Health Sciences High School, and Westchester Community Health Center; as well as additional projects in Scarsdale, Greenburgh, Port Chester, and White Plains. Supreme Court Rulings As the Supreme Court entered summer recess, it handed down major rulings concerning presidential power that have mixed consequences for the President. Status: Landmark cases have been heard this Supreme Court Session. Decisions have solidified that asylum-seekers coming from Mexico can be turned away, the President has expanded powers in firing independent government regulators, race-conscious redistricting is not protected under Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act, and the President has the authority to end deportation protections for hundreds of thousands of Haitians and Syrians. The court also ruled that the President exceeded his authority in imposing sweeping tariffs on nearly all U.S. trading partners and that birthright citizenship is lawful under the Constitution. Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act Renewal At the beginning of June, Congress failed to renew the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA). FISA determines how U.S. intelligence agencies can conduct foreign surveillance. Alongside congressional Democrats and Republicans, I opposed the FISA renewal. I remain firm that the President must withdraw Bill Pulte from consideration as the Director of National Intelligence. I believe that Bill Pulte lacks national security experience and is not fit for this position. Status: Bipartisan opposition has stalled FISA reauthorization, and this program has

expired for the first time since 2008. Recent co-sponsored, authored, or supported legislation Introduced: Senior Accessible Housing Tax Credit Act

The Senior Accessible Housing Tax Credit Act of 2026 would create a new tax credit for taxpayers aged 60 or older for certain age-in-place home modification expenses, such as the installation of wheelchair ramps and handrails, the widening of doorways, and the replacement of kitchen or bathroom faucets. The credit would be equal to the cost of eligible expenditures, with an annual credit limitation of $10,000. Introduced: Home Mortgage Interest Credit Act

The Home Mortgage Interest Credit Act of 2026 would create a new tax credit for mortgage interest paid, up to $2,000 in qualifying interest. Qualified mortgage interest would be defined as interest paid on secured mortgage debt used to acquire, construct, or substantially improve the taxpayer’s principal residence. This bill would create consistency in the tax code for mortgage holders who take the standard deduction, similar to mortgage holders who itemize their taxes through the home mortgage interest deduction. For example, a mortgage holder who takes the standard deduction and pays $1,600 in mortgage interest in a given year would be able to claim a $1,600 mortgage interest credit on their taxes. Co-Sponsored: DHS Release Transparency Act

This bill, H.R. 9099, requires the Department of Homeland Security to notify a point of contact for detained individuals so that their families can be informed of their whereabouts and status. The fact that this is not already an internal DHS policy is disappointing but not particularly surprising. Co-Sponsored: Jewish American Security Act

It remains a high priority for me to protect every community from every community facing prejudice and hatred, and I am proud to co-sponsor H.R. 9211. This legislation recognizes antisemitism and the ways in which it disseminates in our society. It pledges to provide resources to oppose antisemitism by working with faith leaders, law enforcement, and community leaders. Co-Sponsored: Celiac Safety Act of 2026

I am a proud co-sponsor of H.R. 9048, the Celiac Safety Act of 2026. This long-overdue piece of legislation requires the FDA to mandate that gluten-containing grains be labeled as a major allergen. For the over three million Americans who live with Celiac’s Disease, this is a major step towards fulfilling basic safety standards. Supported: Letter to Amtrak President

Along with my colleagues representing the New York-Connecticut region, we have sent a second letter to Roger Harris, the President of Amtrak, regarding rail access to Penn Station. The letter, following one previously sent in October 2025, highlights some of the specific concerns we share in the completion of this project, as well as urges the agency to take every action needed to ensure service to the Bronx and Westchester can begin as soon as possible. Another Group of ‘Bad Bills’

The names of these bills sound convincing, but don’t be fooled. H.R. 8464 – Stopping Fraudulent Payments Act

While appearing to be a well-intentioned bill, H.R. 8464 grants the Trump administration unprecedented control over the allocation of federal funds. This bill would allow the head of a federal agency to temporarily delay, condition, or segment a disbursement request if the agency determines there is sufficient reason to believe the payment poses an elevated risk of fraud. This bill has passed the House and is in the Senate.

H.R. 7892 – No Aid for Ghost Students Act of 2026

Concerns exist present in the federal financial aid (FAFSA) system, but this legislation put forward by House Republicans is premature. The aid system already has a fraud detection mechanism that should be improved, not replaced. This bill has passed the House and has moved to the Senate.

H.R.9237 – Take Care of America’s Veterans Act

This bill sounds like it seeks to increase benefits for veterans but it actually cuts benefits to other veterans in the process. This bill slashes at least $64 billion in veterans’ earned disability compensation and home loan benefits over the next 10 years. BACK HOME IN WESTCHESTER AND THE BRONX: This summer continues the busy times in Westchester and the Bronx and I have enjoyed getting to meet with you in your neighborhoods. A few of these celebrations, gatherings, and events are included below. 250th Celebrations: Westchester County played a pivotal role in the pursuit of independence from the British, and many events I attended focused on preserving this rich history. Recently, I joined members of the White Plains Historical Society at the 1720 Jacob Purdy House. At the event, patrons heard stories about the house serving as General George Washington’s headquarters during the Revolution. I also attended community gatherings and parades in Rye, Mamaroneck, Greenburgh, New Rochelle, Co-Op City, and more. Juneteenth: I had the opportunity to honor Juneteenth in Mamaroneck, New Rochelle, Pelham, Rye, Greenburgh, White Plains, the Bronx, and beyond. We recognized the champions in the pursuit of emancipation and those who aim to preserve the history of our country. Juneteenth was made a federal holiday just five years ago, but it celebrates the day Union troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, in 1865 to enforce the Emancipation Proclamation and free the last enslaved people in the United States. We celebrated this year with a renewed purpose of upholding the civil rights and liberties granted to all in this country and we will continue the fight for equality in every corner of our country. Pride Month: We celebrate Pride Month to commemorate the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in Manhattan and remember the strides made in the LGBTQ+ rights movement. I was honored to speak at the Westchester County Pride event and to honor our community’s commitment to providing equality for all, no matter who you choose to love. Watch some of my recent House of Representatives floor speeches: ● Graduates Struggle to Find Jobs Amid Trump Policies ● Impact of Dobbs Decision 4 Years Ago ● Tourism Drop Off Due to Rising Costs ● Alzheimer’s Awareness Month ● NY Knicks Historic NBA Finals Win Celebrated ● 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act ● UFOs, Shrimp Farms, and Ballrooms: Republican Priorities Questioned ● PTSD Awareness Month ● Kosovo’s 27 Years of Independence SURVEY On July 4, 2025, Donald Trump signed the “One Big Beautiful Bill” into law. But the impact of this bill has been anything but beautiful – this bill gutted Americans’ health care, led to the closure of hospitals and health centers, and ripped food assistance away from hungry families, seniors, and veterans, all to prioritize tax handouts for the ultra-wealthy and big corporations. A year later, Republicans’ signature piece of legislation has done nothing to address the high cost of living that is crushing hardworking Americans, but the rich have only gotten richer. When Donald Trump and Republicans were sworn in, they promised to lower costs, but thanks to their policies, the cost of everything from gas to groceries is skyrocketing I want to hear from you: Have your costs increased since the passage of Trump and Republicans’ “One Big Beautiful Bill” last year? Yes No Taking this survey will sign you up for future news and updates from our office. One year later, I am still proud that I voted NO on Republicans’ “One Big Beautiful Bill.” I believe your hard-earned tax dollars should go toward making your life better and more affordable, not subsidizing billionaires and big corporations. In Congress, I will keep fighting to help New Yorkers access quality and affordable health care, lower the high cost of living, and put a stop to the corruption that’s driving up costs and undermining our democracy. SOCIAL SPOTLIGHT Our office is now accepting Service Academy Nomination applications for students in

Westchester and the Bronx! Deadlines and information about the application process can be found here:

http://latimer.house.gov/services/military-academy-nominations IN THE NEWS I was recently on NewsNation discussing Congressional updates and recent foreign

affairs topics.

Watch the full clip here:

Rep. Latimer on NewsNation MOBILE OFFICE HOURS My casework team is hosting mobile office hours this summer at a community near you.

If you need assistance with a federal agency, including the VA, Social Security Administration, Medicare, or IRS, please stop by and meet with a member of my team! Upcoming Mobile Office Hours:

July 20 – Bronxville Library 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM

July 24 – Irvington Library 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM

July 27 – Hastings Library 10:30 AM – 2:30 PM

July 29 – Lake Isle Senior Center 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM TEXTING SIGN UP In case you missed it, my office sends text messages to residents in the 16th District. We hope this is another way to keep you informed of what I am working on in DC and at home. If you would like to join our texting list, you can sign up here: https://latimer.house.gov/services/subscribe-texting STAY IN TOUCH Make sure to follow me on Instagram, Facebook, Bluesky, Twitter/X and YouTube to stay up-to-date on what I am working on. If this newsletter was sent to you by someone else, you can sign up for it here: https://latimer.house.gov/contact/newsletter-subscribe As always, reach out to my offices with concerns or questions. We are here to serve you! Sincerely, Rep. George Latimer Member of Congress Washington D.C. Office 1507 Longworth House Office Building Washington, DC 20515 Bronx Office 177 Dreiser Loop Room 3 Bronx, NY 10475 White Plains Office 222 Mamaroneck Ave. Suite 312 White Plains, NY 10605