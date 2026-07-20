JULY 20—THE LATIMER LETTER

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Rep. George Latimer's header image

Neighbor,
As we enter the middle of the summer, we recognize we “live in interesting times.” So far, we have celebrated a Knicks championship, our nation’s 250th birthday, and many other cultural holidays and observances. But, amid celebrations, issues of the moment remain ever present. As of this week, the ceasefire with Iran has ended, and Trump has reinitiated strikes in the Middle East, increasing the price of oil and raising gas prices across the country.

 

We have no clear idea of the President’s plan moving forward. I will continue to advocate for real relief for Americans during these difficult times.

 

As always, my team and I are hard at work advancing legislation, helping you with casework, and keeping you up to date on what is happening in New York and D.C.
IN WASHINGTON
BACK HOME IN WESTCHESTER AND THE BRONX:

This summer continues the busy times in Westchester and the Bronx and I have enjoyed getting to meet with you in your neighborhoods. A few of these celebrations, gatherings, and events are included below.

 

250th Celebrations: Westchester County played a pivotal role in the pursuit of independence from the British, and many events I attended focused on preserving this rich history. Recently, I joined members of the White Plains Historical Society at the 1720 Jacob Purdy House. At the event, patrons heard stories about the house serving as General George Washington’s headquarters during the Revolution. I also attended community gatherings and parades in Rye, Mamaroneck, Greenburgh, New Rochelle, Co-Op City, and more.

 

Juneteenth: I had the opportunity to honor Juneteenth in Mamaroneck, New Rochelle, Pelham, Rye, Greenburgh, White Plains, the Bronx, and beyond. We recognized the champions in the pursuit of emancipation and those who aim to preserve the history of our country. Juneteenth was made a federal holiday just five years ago, but it celebrates the day Union troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, in 1865 to enforce the Emancipation Proclamation and free the last enslaved people in the United States. We celebrated this year with a renewed purpose of upholding the civil rights and liberties granted to all in this country and we will continue the fight for equality in every corner of our country.

 

Pride Month: We celebrate Pride Month to commemorate the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in Manhattan and remember the strides made in the LGBTQ+ rights movement. I was honored to speak at the Westchester County Pride event and to honor our community’s commitment to providing equality for all, no matter who you choose to love.

Watch some of my recent House of Representatives floor speeches:

● Graduates Struggle to Find Jobs Amid Trump Policies

● Impact of Dobbs Decision 4 Years Ago

● Tourism Drop Off Due to Rising Costs

● Alzheimer’s Awareness Month

● NY Knicks Historic NBA Finals Win Celebrated

● 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act

● UFOs, Shrimp Farms, and Ballrooms: Republican Priorities Questioned

● PTSD Awareness Month

● Kosovo’s 27 Years of Independence

SURVEY

On July 4, 2025, Donald Trump signed the “One Big Beautiful Bill” into law. But the impact of this bill has been anything but beautiful – this bill gutted Americans’ health care, led to the closure of hospitals and health centers, and ripped food assistance away from hungry families, seniors, and veterans, all to prioritize tax handouts for the ultra-wealthy and big corporations. A year later, Republicans’ signature piece of legislation has done nothing to address the high cost of living that is crushing hardworking Americans, but the rich have only gotten richer. When Donald Trump and Republicans were sworn in, they promised to lower costs, but thanks to their policies, the cost of everything from gas to groceries is skyrocketing
I want to hear from you:
Have your costs increased since the passage of Trump and Republicans’ “One Big Beautiful Bill” last year?
 Yes
No
Taking this survey will sign you up for future news and updates from our office.

One year later, I am still proud that I voted NO on Republicans’ “One Big Beautiful Bill.” I believe your hard-earned tax dollars should go toward making your life better and more affordable, not subsidizing billionaires and big corporations. In Congress, I will keep fighting

to help New Yorkers access quality and affordable health care, lower the high cost of living, and put a stop to the corruption that’s driving up costs and undermining our democracy.

SOCIAL SPOTLIGHT

Our office is now accepting Service Academy Nomination applications for students in
Westchester and the Bronx!

 

Deadlines and information about the application process can be found here:
http://latimer.house.gov/services/military-academy-nominations
IN THE NEWS

I was recently on NewsNation discussing Congressional updates and recent foreign
affairs topics.
Watch the full clip here:
Rep. Latimer on NewsNation
MOBILE OFFICE HOURS

My casework team is hosting mobile office hours this summer at a community near you.
If you need assistance with a federal agency, including the VA, Social Security Administration, Medicare, or IRS, please stop by and meet with a member of my team!

 

Upcoming Mobile Office Hours:
July 20 – Bronxville Library 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM
July 24 – Irvington Library 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM
July 27 – Hastings Library 10:30 AM – 2:30 PM
July 29 – Lake Isle Senior Center 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM
TEXTING SIGN UP

In case you missed it, my office sends text messages to residents in the 16th District. We hope this is another way to keep you informed of what I am working on in DC and at home. If you would like to join our texting list, you can sign up here: https://latimer.house.gov/services/subscribe-texting
STAY IN TOUCH 

Make sure to follow me on Instagram, FacebookBlueskyTwitter/X and YouTube to stay up-to-date on what I am working on. If this newsletter was sent to you by someone else, you can sign up for it here: https://latimer.house.gov/contact/newsletter-subscribe

 

As always, reach out to my offices with concerns or questions. We are here to serve you!

 

Sincerely,
Rep. George Latimer's signature image

Rep. George Latimer

Member of Congress

Washington D.C. Office

1507 Longworth

House Office Building

Washington, DC 20515

Bronx Office

177 Dreiser Loop

Room 3

Bronx, NY 10475

White Plains Office

222 Mamaroneck Ave.

Suite 312

White Plains, NY 10605

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