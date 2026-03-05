MARCH 6– MENTAL HEALTH CLINIC OPENS IN WHITE PLAINS AT 112 EAST POST ROAD

Hits: 80

WESTCHESTER COUNTY OPENS NEW MENTAL HEALTH SAFETY CLINIC IN WHITE PLAINS

Clinic to Help Address Service Gaps and Growing Demand for Mental Health Services

Watch the News Conference Here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kqSmEqUfreQ

(White Plains, NY) – Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins has officially opened a new Mental Health Safety Net Clinic in White Plains, restoring the County’s direct role in providing outpatient behavioral health services. The state-of-the-art facility, located at 112 East Post Road in White Plains, expands the County’s capacity to address service gaps, reduce waitlists, and respond to the growing demand for mental health care in Westchester County.

Jenkins said:

“Nearly 15 years ago, the doors of Westchester County’s Safety Net Clinic were forced to close. Restoring that system of care for our residents was not an option, it was essential. For too long, our hospitals and emergency rooms have been forced to carry a responsibility they were never designed to bear – but that ends now. This clinic will provide the consistent, compassionate outpatient treatment that people need to rebuild their lives, because in Westchester County, no one faces a mental health crisis alone.”

Since 2020, the demand for outpatient behavioral health services has increased significantly, contributing to extended wait times and added strain on emergency departments and hospitals.

The reopening of the Safety Net Clinic restores a critical community-based resource, and strengthens Westchester County’s broader strategy to improve access to care, and reduce unnecessary hospitalizations.

Department of Community Mental Health Commissioner Michael Orth a White Plains resident said:

“This clinic represents a major step forward in strengthening Westchester’s behavioral health continuum of care. I want to thank County Executive Jenkins for his steadfast commitment to expanding access for our residents. The reopening of the Safety Net Clinic compliments our crisis response system, including 988 services and hospital diversion efforts, and reflects the commitment to providing accessible, recovery-oriented, and integrated care for individuals with mental health and co-occurring substance use challenges. I also want to recognize the dedicated staff, under the leadership of Melanie Montalto, who worked tirelessly to make this day possible.”

The Clinic will provide comprehensive outpatient mental health services for adults age 18 and older. Services are trauma-informed, culturally responsive, and person-centered, with a focus on recovery, wellness and connection to community supports. Operating under a “no wrong door” philosophy, the Clinic will ensure individuals with complex or co-occurring mental health and substance use needs receive coordinated and integrated care.

Comprehensive services will include individual therapy, crisis intervention, medication management, group therapy, health assessments, referrals, peer services, referrals, peer services, interfaith support, integrated treatment for co-occurring mental health and substance use disorders. Spanish-speaking services are available, along with interpretation through Language Line for additional languages.

The Clinic accepts Medicaid and private insurance, as well as uninsured individuals. Services are provided in accordance with the New York State Office of Mental Health Article 31 regulations.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, please contact the Department of Community Mental Health

(914) 995-7200.