MARCH 6 — GUNS IN WESTCHESTER–D.A. SUSAN CACACE REPORTS. 72% OF ARRESTEES ARE UNDER 30

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. – Westchester County District Attorney Susan Cacace announced today the latest results from her office’s efforts to combat gun violence and the trafficking of firearms in Westchester County. In the fourth quarter of 2025, police agencies across Westchester made 61 arrests incident to a gun crime and recovered a total of 48 firearms. Of the recovered firearms, there were 36 pistols, 7 revolvers, 4 rifles, and 1 derringer. Among the recovered pistols were 4 ghost guns, which are unserialized, untraceable firearms made with 3D printers or assembled from partially finished gun parts. Ghost guns are increasingly turning up at crime scenes across Westchester and New York State. The largest recoveries were made in Yonkers (20) and Mount Vernon (15).* Nearly half (49%) of the arrestees were from out of county. Of these, the majority were from the Bronx, with smaller numbers coming from Connecticut, Poughkeepsie, Florida, Newburgh, California, Kentucky, Maryland, and Texas. Among those arrested, 38% were between 21 and 30 years old, 34% were 20 years old or younger, 16% were between 41 and 50 years old, 8% were between 31 and 40 years old, 2% were between 51 and 60 years old, and 2% were between 71 and 80 years old. DA Cacace said: “Each tally on a spreadsheet represents an illegal firearm taken off the streets, a potential life spared and a family left intact. I am proud of the significant amount of seizures we accomplished with our local police departments in Q4 2025. “Looking behind these numbers at the human toll of gun violence, we are reminded how critical this work is for those who are caught in the crossfire, average citizens taking their kids to school or making a trip to the grocery store. Just one life lost to the scourge of gun violence is one too many. “Though we have made significant progress in conjunction with our municipal partners most acutely affected by gun crime, there remain areas of improvement we must address with renewed urgency. That the second-highest cohort of arrestees are teenagers is particularly disturbing and reflects an unacceptable trend that was super-charged by the pandemic. We must work with our legislative partners to tackle this newfound epidemic, for the safety of our communities and for our young residents themselves.” *These numbers include not only gun recoveries but also gun-related recoveries, such as shell casings and recoveries falling into the Other and Unknown categories.