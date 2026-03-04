MARCH 4 — WESTCHESTER COUNTY SELECTS DEVELOPER OF JFK AIRPORT FUTURE TO CREATE NEW TERMINAL AT WHITE PLAINS AIRPORT

Hits: 30

A NEW VISION FOR HPN: WESTCHESTER COUNTY MOVES FORWARD ON TERMINAL MODERNIZATION

HNTB Selected to Design Passenger-Focused Improvements that Enhance Comfort, Efficiency and Experience – Without Expansion

Watch the News Conference Here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o1aK2MToZwA

(White Plains, NY) – Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins today announced the selection of HNTB to lead the comprehensive feasibility study and concept design for the modernization of the terminal at Westchester County Airport (HPN).

Most recently HNTB supported Garden City Regional Airport in the delivery of a new terminal and currently serves as the program manager for the John F. Kennedy International Airport Redevelopment Program. HNTB also served as architect- and structural engineer-of-record on the Des Moines International Airport’s 22-gate expansion project.

The selection marks a significant milestone in the County’s effort to reimagine the decades-old terminal and deliver a more modern, efficient and passenger-friendly experience, while maintaining full County ownership and operational control of the Airport.

Jenkins said: “We all deeply value flying out of Westchester County Airport, but the reality is the currently terminal is not functional for basic needs like having a cup of coffee, sitting down on a chair or going to the bathroom. When flying out of HPN, we want our passengers to be safe and comfortable. Selecting HNTB with industry-leading expertise in airport planning and design is an important step toward delivering that experience. This is not expansion this is modernization – and we desperately need it.”

A Pre-Qualification Board convened in August, followed by review by the Professional Selection Board in September. Eleven nationally recognized firms were approved to participate in the Request for Proposals (RFP) process. After careful evaluation of submissions, interviews and technical review, HNTB was recommended to the County Executive for final approval.

The RFP called for a comprehensive feasibility study that will produce distinct terminal modernization concepts. The study will include:

Maintaining the existing terminal footprint, while fully reimagining the current 96,000-square-foot, three-level structure and its 700-linear-foot frontage.

Evaluating adjacent areas that may be repurposed, including frontage roadways, loading dock areas, and rental car quick-turn and ready lots.

Aligning the redesigned terminal with current industry standards and passenger expectations.

Throughout the study and all future phases, the County will uphold all Terminal Use Regulations (TUR), including the 240-passenger-per-half-hour operational limit. The County will continue to engage the Airport Advisory Board and stakeholders as the project advances.

The selection follows a rigorous and transparent procurement process. The County’s Department of Public Works and Transportation (DPW&T) conducted national research to identify firms with demonstrated expertise in terminal concept planning and aviation design.

HNTB’s New York office leader Mike Mangione said: “We’re proud to partner with Westchester County on this important next step for the airport. Our focus will be collaborating with the airport and stakeholders to explore modernization concepts that improve comfort and efficiency for travelers and create a terminal experience that truly matches how people travel today.”

Chair of the Airport Advisory Board Nick Hartman said: “The passenger terminal at HPN has served our community for decades, but it’s time to bring the customer experience in line with what travelers expect in 2026 and beyond — within the operational limits that define HPN’s unique character. The Airport Advisory Board is eager to partner with the County in shaping what comes next for this vital gateway for our region.”

Westchester County Board of Legislators Chairman Vedat Gashi said: “This is great news for Westchester residents and everyone who travels through our airport. Today’s announcement moves us closer to giving airport visitors the experience they deserve. We’re taking a careful, responsible approach to modernizing an aging terminal while ensuring the County remains firmly in control of its future. I’m happy we’re taking this important step forward.”

County Legislator Nancy Barr said: “Westchester County residents and visitors enjoy the convenience of traveling in and out of HPN but people often complain about the lack of adequate seating, bathrooms and eating options, particularly once they have gone through security. Changes that were made post 9-11 have created challenges for those who have to get to the terminal two hours early or whose flights get delayed. I look forward to seeing creative ideas for modernizing the space.”