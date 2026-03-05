MARCH 5 — COUNTY COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTOR, CATHERINE CIOFFI LAUNCHES “WESTCHESTER, EXPLAINED” PODCAST TO EXPLAIN HOW NEW COUNTY INITIATIVES WILL AFFECT YOU

Hits: 89

SEE IT NOW!

westchestercountyny.gov/podcast

(White Plains, NY) – Westchester County Government has launched a new podcast segment titled Westchester, Explained, a special series designed to give residents a deeper understanding of the policies, programs and decisions shaping life across the County.

Anchored by Westchester County Government Communications Director Catherine Cioffi, the series expands on conversations introduced in the County’s weekly This Week in Westchester podcast by slowing down the headlines and bringing listeners inside the work being done by County leaders and departments.

Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins said: “Residents deserve to understand how the decisions we make in County government affect their daily lives. Westchester, Explained is about pulling back the curtain and having real conversations about the policies, programs and investments shaping our communities. We want people to hear directly from the experts doing the work and understand why these efforts matter for families across Westchester.”

Cioffi said: “Government works best when people understand not just what decisions are being made, but why they matter. Westchester, Explained is about transparency and clarity, taking the time to break down important issues so residents can see how County government is working for them.”

The first episode focuses on lead prevention and remediation, highlighting Westchester County’s new Lead Registry Program, an initiative aimed at identifying and addressing potential lead hazards to better protect children and families.

Joining Cioffi for the inaugural conversation are Westchester County Health Department Deputy Commissioner for Environmental Health Christopher Ericson and Health Services Coordinator for the Westchester County Health Department, Immunization Action and Childhood Lead Poisoning Prevention Programs Leslie Liberatore. Together they discuss the risks associated with lead exposure, how the new registry works and what residents should know to keep their homes safe.

Episodes are available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and at westchestercountyny.gov/podcast.