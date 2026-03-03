MARCH 3– WESTCHESTER COUNTY SENDS ITS WISH LIST TO WESTCHESTER ALBANY DELEGATION

Hits: 60

BOARD OF LEGISLATORS AND COUNTY EXECUTIVE KEN JENKINS

DELIVER JOINT LEGISLATIVE PACKAGE TO NEW YORK STATE DELEGATION

County Leaders Present Shared Legislative Priorities to State Officials

WHITE PLAINS, NY—The Westchester County Board of Legislators and County Executive Ken Jenkins submitted their 2026 Joint State Legislative Package to the New York State Delegation this afternoon. The annual convening is an opportunity to advocate for legislation addressing priority issues for Westchester County residents.

This year’s package includes a range of budgetary and legislative initiatives proposed by our State Senators and Assembly Members, focusing on affordable childcare, healthcare, flood mitigation, and increased support for residents facing rising costs and economic challenges.

Held as part of the Board’s regular Legislative Committee meeting, the gathering is an important opportunity for County legislators and the County Executive to meet with State lawmakers and discuss the County’s most pressing priorities for the year ahead.

In attendance from the New York State Delegation were Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and State Senator Shelley Mayer. State Senators Pete Harckham, Jamaal Bailey, and Nathalia Fernandez attended virtually or were represented by staff. Assembly Members Amy Paulin, MaryJane Shimsky, Chris Burdick, Steve Otis, and Nader Sayegh were present. Assembly Members Dana Levenberg, Gary Pretlow, and Matt Slater attended virtually.

Board Chairman Vedat Gashi (D–New Castle, Ossining, Somers, Yorktown) said, “At a time when too many Westchester residents are navigating rising costs and economic strain, leadership means standing together and staying focused on solutions. This joint effort reflects our shared commitment to listen carefully, act deliberately, and deliver meaningful support for the people who count on us every day.”

Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins said, “This joint legislative package is about working for the people of Westchester in unity. From making childcare more affordable to strengthening support for working families and investing in our communities, these priorities reflect what residents need right now. I am grateful to our State Delegation for their partnership and their willingness to work with us to advance solutions. Together, we are ensuring Westchester’s voice is heard in Albany.”

Legislator Colin D. Smith (D–Cortlandt, Peekskill, Yorktown), Chair of the Board’s Legislation Committee, said, “I’m proud that our 2026 State Legislative Package is complete and focused on the everyday pressures Westchester residents are feeling—affordability, public health, safety, and resilience. From sustaining child care support for working families, to strengthening maternal and environmental health, to improving transit funding and helping communities move flood-mitigation projects faster and more cost-effectively, these priorities are practical and urgent. I’m grateful to our State partners for carrying these proposals in Albany, and to my team at the Board of Legislators for pulling this package together so we can deliver timely results for Westchester.”

Majority Leader Judah Holstein (D–Eastchester, New Rochelle, Tuckahoe) said, “This State Legislative Package reflects our commitment to ensuring that Westchester County is prepared for the challenges ahead, especially as changes at the federal level create new pressures for local governments. Working closely with our State delegation, we are focused on securing the resources and authority needed to protect and serve our residents. I thank my colleagues in County Government and our partners in the State Delegation for their continued collaboration on behalf of the people of Westchester.”

Minority Leader Margaret A. Cunzio (C–North Castle, Mount Pleasant, Pleasantville, Sleepy Hollow, Harrison) said, “The items in the NYS legislative package that were voted out in the Legislation committee, are an important ask for the constituents of Westchester County. These items address key local priorities such as funding for infrastructure and roads. While some of these items would require a lot more data and discussion to work out any unintended consequences—calling on our NYS representatives in Albany to deliver the resources our communities need is imperative.”

The full meeting replay can be found on this page, when it becomes available.