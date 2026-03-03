MARCH 3 —–NEW ROCHELLE CONTRACTOR RE-ARRESTED ON NEW WAGE THEFT FELONIES

Hits: 62

Susan Cacace DISTRICT ATTORNEY

Westchester County District Attorney Susan Cacace announced today that a New Rochelle contractor was re-arrested and charged with new felony offenses for allegedly stealing over $50,000 in wages from his workers.

Artemio Fuerte, 40, of New Rochelle, was arraigned Tuesday morning in New Rochelle City Court on one count each of Grand Larceny in the Second Degree, a class C felony, and Scheme to Defraud in the First Degree, a class E felony, as well as five counts of Failure to Pay Wages When Due Under Labor Law, a class A misdemeanor.

Judge Michelle Bernstein released Fuerte on his own recognizance as none of the charges are bail eligible. He is due back in court on March 12.

DA Cacace said: “As my office has alleged in a felony complaint, these hard-working employees were taken advantage of by the defendant to the tune of over $50,000. Deliberately withholding wages from your employees is not a bookkeeping trick, it is a crime. I stand with the labor community in demanding that all workers in Westchester be paid fairly, in accordance with the Labor Law. With today’s charges, we are making good on that demand.”

Fuerte is the owner/operator of Fuerte Construction Services LLC. As alleged in a felony complaint, between September 2022 and October 2025, Fuerte stole approximately $51,720 in wages from five of his employees by failing to pay them the amounts owed.

One worker (Employee-1) worked for Fuerte Construction Services LLC performing demolition, painting, carpentry and drywall services between February 2024 and September 2024, at a set rate of $900 per week. During this period, Fuerte failed to pay Employee-1 at all for much of his labor or paid Employee-1 using bounced checks. Based on the statutory minimum wage and the amount of unpaid labor performed by Employee-1, Fuerte owes Employee-1 approximately $19,583, according to the complaint.

Another worker (Employee-2) worked for Fuerte performing similar services between September 2022 and October 2025. Employee-2’s daily rate was $160, according to the complaint. However, Fuerte allegedly failed to pay Employee-2 at all or failed to pay him the full amount owed. Based on the statutory minimum wage and the amount of unpaid or underpaid labor performed by Employee-2, Fuerte owes Employee-2 approximately $8,400, according to the complaint.

The investigation was conducted by the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office in conjunction with the New York State Department of Labor.

The case is being prosecuted by Senior Assistant District Attorney Emily-Rowe Smith, of the Economic Crimes Bureau, with assistance from Michael Frenza, Forensic Accountant.