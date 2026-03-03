MARCH 3 — CONGRESSMAN LATIMER WANTS YOU TO TELL HIM YOUR OPINION ON THE IRAN WAR

Hits: 58
Dear neighbor,
Over the weekend, President Trump’s policies entered the United States into a war with Iran. Shortly after, Iran unleashed a string of attacks on surrounding Middle East countries, Israel, and United States air bases abroad. President Trump’s policies entered us into this war – a war by his own words – and six brave American service members and their families have made the ultimate sacrifice. We do not know what will come next but we are seeing escalations which can draw the United States into a protracted regional conflict. Moreover, a declaration of war is mandated in the constitution to be voted on by Congress so that we can represent the opinions of those we serve when making a harrowing decision like this one.
I will continue to monitor this situation and work with my colleagues in Congress to find a solution forward.
IN THE NEWS:
This past weekend, I spoke to News12 and PIX on Politics regarding new legislation I am introducing and the current state of our foreign affairs.
Watch the full clips here:
NEWS12:
Hudson Valley elected officials, law enforcement agencies urge vigilance in aftermath of U.S.-Israeli military strikes in Iran
PIX on Politics:
NY Congressman George Latimer on Pres. Trump’s State of the Union Address | PIX on Politics Daily
If you are traveling internationally in the near future, I would urge you to enroll in STEP (Smart Traveler Enrollment Program) to receive updates from the Department of State regarding travel safety. Find the link here: https://tinyurl.com/4shyhfek
