MARCH 3 — CONGRESSMAN LATIMER WANTS YOU TO TELL HIM YOUR OPINION ON THE IRAN WAR

Dear neighbor, Over the weekend, President Trump’s policies entered the United States into a war with Iran. Shortly after, Iran unleashed a string of attacks on surrounding Middle East countries, Israel, and United States air bases abroad. President Trump’s policies entered us into this war – a war by his own words – and six brave American service members and their families have made the ultimate sacrifice. We do not know what will come next but we are seeing escalations which can draw the United States into a protracted regional conflict. Moreover, a declaration of war is mandated in the constitution to be voted on by Congress so that we can represent the opinions of those we serve when making a harrowing decision like this one.