MARCH 3 — WESTCHESTER COVID INFECTIONS 2026: JANUARY, 1,122, FEBRUARY, 977

WPCNR WESTCHESTER Covid Log 2026 (based on New York Health Department Covid 19 Tracker. By John F. Bailey. March 3, 2026:

To supplement Caitlin Rivers Northeast Outlook in the March 1 report earlier, WPCNR brings you up to date on covid-19 positives the first two months of 2026 in Westchester County.

There were 1,122 persons tested positive in Westchester County in January, and those 1122, spread the disease to 977 others through 27 days of February. This is very positive. It means covid is still with us but it is spreading the disease at a rate one infected person infecting only one other person.

The number new cases of covid the first two months of 2026 is 2099 , is 53% less than the 4,439 new persons testing positive the first two months of 2025.

The 4,439 new cases of covid last year in January and February 2025 passed covid on to 1,917 pers a 1 person infecting 2 spread rate.

This year as March and April offer more socializing, we should keep up to date with covid shots and socialize with respect for covid being out there in Westchester. At the present spread rate in the county with 977 infected in February we can possibly still approach 1,000 infections in March and more in April.

The figures on positives the last two months, it should be noted in light of Caitlin Rivers concern about the number of hospitalizations for covid growing in New York. The positives are those who came in to pharmacies, health services to be tested. There may be quite a population out there not testing, thinking they have a common cold when they have a light case of covid and do not test themselves.