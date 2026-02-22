FEBRUARY 22

The winter storm heading our way is expected to bring heavy snow and strong winds. This may result in some power outages. The White Plains Public Library, located at 100 Martine Avenue, will be open to White Plains residents who need to warm up and/or charge their electronic devices as a result of a power outage at their home.

The Library will open at 11:00 AM on Monday, February 23rd. They will not be offering any programs, but the main floor of the Library will be open for residents who need to warm up and/or charge their devices. Please Note: All other library services, such as The Trove Children’s Library, The Edge Teen Library, and the Library Gallery will be closed.

If you lose power, please report the outage to Con Ed at coned.com or call: 1-800-75-CONED. Or use this direct link: https://www.coned.com/en/services-and-outages/report-track-service-issue/report-outage-status

If you see a downed power line, DO NOT go near it or try to move it. Report it to Con Ed by calling: 1-88-75-CONED.