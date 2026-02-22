FEBRUARY 22–BEELINE BUS SERVICE SUSPENDED AT 7 PM TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY 2 PM

Hits: 68

(White Plains, NY) – Bee-Line buses and Paratransit will be suspended as of 7 p.m. this evening, Sunday, February 22, and will be suspended until 2 p.m., Monday, February 23.

Westchester County will monitor road conditions and provide updates to the public as necessary. Please check our website for further updates at www.westchestergov.com/beelinebus.