FEBRUARY 22–BEELINE BUS SERVICE SUSPENDED AT 7 PM TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY 2 PM

(White Plains, NY) – Bee-Line buses and Paratransit will be suspended as of 7 p.m. this evening, Sunday, February 22, and will be suspended until 2 p.m., Monday, February 23.
Westchester County will monitor road conditions and provide updates to the public as necessary. Please check our website for further updates at www.westchestergov.com/beelinebus.
Additionally, following guidance from the New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services, Westchester County will institute a complete road ban beginning at 9 p.m. tonight, Sunday, February 22, through 10 a.m. Monday, February 23. The road ban is being implemented due to hazardous winter weather conditions expected overnight, including heavy snowfall and wind. Roads are closed to all but essential travel (police, fire, EMS, utility/public works and hospital/medical personnel).