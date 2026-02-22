FEBRUARY 22– NO DRIVING IN WESTCHESTER COUNTY AFTER 9 PM TONIGHT SUNDAY

Following guidance from the New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services, Westchester County has institutedbeginning at 9:00 PM tonight, Sunday, February 22nd through 10:00 AM on Monday, February 23rd.

The road ban is being implemented due to hazardous winter weather conditions expected overnight, including heavy snowfall and wind. Roads are closed to all but essential travel (police, fire and ambulance).

Residents should stay off the roads during this time to allow emergency crews and road treatment teams to operate safely and effectively. Travel conditions are expected to be treacherous to impossible, particularly during the overnight hours.