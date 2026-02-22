FEBRUARY 22– WHITE PLAINS ADVISORY ON EXPECTED SNOW AND CITIZENS’ RESPONSIBILITY. IF YOU PARK OVERNIGHT ON STREET IN WHITE PLAINS YOUR VEHICLE WILL BE TOWED.

Hits: 107

The National Weather Service has issued a Blizzard Warning for Sunday, February 22nd through Monday, February 23rd.

Snow is expected to start in the late afternoon on Sunday. It will be heavy at times with significant accumulation and strong winds through Sunday night, tapering off in the late afternoon/early evening on Monday.

The City’s Department of Public Works crews will be working through the storm to clear roads as quickly and completely as possible. In order to enable DPW to do their job, it is vital that vehicles not be left parked on the street.

As a courtesy, the City of White Plains is offering free parking to White Plains residents for vehicles registered to addresses within the City of White Plains in the Hamilton-Main Garage starting at 1:00 PM on Sunday, February 22nd until 10:00 AM on Tuesday, February 24th. Please note: Residents may park in any space in the Hamilton-Main Garage, including spaces marked for permit holders and spaces marked for hourly users. We also encourage residents who have permits to park in city-owned outdoor lots to move their cars to the Hamilton-Main Garage.

Moving cars out of these lots enables the City to clear them more completely and quickly for residents’ use.

All other garages, lots and on-street parking will remain subject to normal enforcement.

There will be strict enforcement of the City’s ban on overnight, on-street parking, as vehicles left on the street impair the City’s ability to clear snow, creating hazardous conditions and lengthening the storm’s impact.

Thank you for your cooperation and please stay safe.

Thank you, The City of White Plains