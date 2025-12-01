DECEMBER 1 — COUNTY HEARING ON BUDGET, NEW FINES AND PENALTIES WEDNESDAY DEC 3

Hits: 89

Residents Cordially Invited

Wednesday, December 3rd at 7 PM

The Westchester County Board of Legislators will hold two public hearings on December 3 in the Board of Legislators Chamber. This will be the final opportunity for the public to participate in the County budget process. Immediately before the budget hearing, the Board will hold a separate hearing on a local law that would amend Westchester County law regarding fees and fines.

WHO: Westchester County Board of Legislators and County Residents

WHAT: Two public hearings

WHERE: Board of Legislators Chamber, 148 Martine Avenue, 8th Floor, White Plains, NY 10601

WHEN: Wednesday, December 3, 2025 at 7:00 PM EST

For more information, including how to participate, visit our Meetings webpage here.