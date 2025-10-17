OCTOBER 17– GOVERNOR HOCHUL CONSOLIDATES ST. JOHNS RIVERSIDE YONKERS WITH MONTIFIORE. OTHER HOSPITALS COMBINED TOO

Hits: 14

Health Care Safety Net Transformation Program Mobilizes State Investments To Improve Resilience of Safety Net Hospitals

Over $2.6 Billion in Investments Awarded To Ensure Access to High Quality Health Care for More New Yorkers Across the State

Governor Kathy Hochul Thursday unveiled transformative investments in six new partnerships between safety net hospitals and health care organizations under the Health Care Safety Net Transformation Program, totaling over $2.6 billion in capital and operating dollars.

St. John’s Riverside and Montefiore Health System to merge

St. John’s Riverside Hospital will become part of the Montefiore Health System, protecting access to high-quality health care services for the existing patient community in Yonkers, Dobbs Ferry, and the surrounding River Towns.

Through this partnership, Montefiore Health System will work with St. John’s Riverside Hospital to expand services at the hospital, with a focus on essential community services such as cardiac and cancer care in both the inpatient and ambulatory settings.

These service expansions will ensure more residents of Yonkers, Dobbs Ferry and the neighboring River Towns can receive crucial and high-quality care close to home.

Westchester Medical Center, Bon Secours Charity Health System, and Health Alliance of the Hudson Valley combine

Westchester Medical Center (WMC) will fully integrate Bon Secours Charity Health System and Health Alliance of the Hudson Valley into WMC Health, seamlessly streamlining operations across the system.

Under this partnership, WMC will unify its electronic medical record system, expand its residency program and improve access to behavioral health, maternal, pediatric, and ambulatory care services.

“The strength of our hospitals is a reflection of the strength of our communities, and safety net hospitals play a critical role in providing quality health care to vulnerable populations,” Governor Hochul said. “Every person should have access to affordable, reliable health care regardless of the zip code they live in, and these investments will bring vital resources to underserved New Yorkers.”

Established in the FY25 Enacted Budget, the Health Care Safety Net Transformation Program incentivizes partnerships between safety net hospitals and health care organizations. Through this program, New York is encouraging partnerships with safety-net institutions by providing strategic capital and operating support, in addition to required regulatory flexibility, to improve the resilience and sustainability of safety-net hospitals and expand access to high quality care. Earlier this year, the Governor announced the first eight projects under this program.

New York State Health Commissioner Dr. James V. McDonald said, “I want to thank Governor Hochul for her steadfast commitment to strengthening health care in New York. Safety net hospitals are the backbone of care for vulnerable and underserved communities across our state. Through these strategic investments and partnerships, we are not only stabilizing these hospitals but also building a foundation of resilient and sustainable health services that will ensure access to high-quality care for all New Yorkers for years to come.”

The Department of Health will work closely with these applicants to effectuate their proposed transformation plans and improve access to high quality health care across the state.

Breakdown of Investments In the other 4 Safety Net Hospitals

Arnot Ogden Medical Center and Cayuga Health

Arnot Ogden Medical Center and Cayuga Health will continue to develop a new comprehensive and coordinated health system, Centralus Health. Through this work, critical infrastructure upgrades will be made to Arnot Ogden Medical Center, including an expansion of behavioral health, ambulatory surgery, and primary care outpatient services.

This new fully integrated health system will improve access and care coordination across the Southern Tier and the Finger Lakes.

Crouse Hospital and Northwell Health

Northwell Health will offer its world-leading clinical and operational expertise in a new collaboration with Crouse Hospital in Syracuse, NY.

Through this collaboration, Crouse Hospital will expand its ambulatory network, modernize its neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), and construct a new cardiac catheterization laboratory.

Erie County Medical Center and University of Buffalo Physicians Group

Erie County Medical Center and the University of Buffalo Physicians Group will expand access to primary and specialty care in Western New York through a series of projects, including the implementation of a community-wide electronic medical record system for all of ECMC and UB’s medical practices.

The partnership will strengthen the health care workforce in Western New York by investing in recruitment and retention efforts for physicians and primary care residents.

The partnership will also enhance access to care as well as strengthen the health care workforce through the construction of a Community Health Pavilion and Learning Center located on the East Side of Buffalo – a site that will combine primary, outpatient and diagnostic care while offering clinical learning, care simulation and care innovation opportunities.

Maimonides Medical Center and NYC Health + Hospitals