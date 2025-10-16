Hits: 31

WPCNR THE LETTER TICKER. OCTOBER 17, 2025:

On Saturday morning I will attend the No Kings rally at Greenburgh Town Hall at 9-10 AM sponsored by Central Westchester Indivisible -an event being held in communities all over the nation to highlight the fact that power belongs to the people.

At the rally I will formally announce plans to introduce a resolution before the Greenburgh Town Board creating a First Amendment walkway at Greenburgh Town Hall—honoring our critics, the political activists who take the time to provoke and challenge our decisions at most Town Board meetings. I envision highlighting the names of the first amendment activists along the walkway—an opportunity to honor them.

The activists, who I believe should be honored, are an important part of our democracy. They keep the government in check. Through protests, public speeches at Town Board meetings or on social media – they hold elected officials accountable for our decisions.

It’s important in a democatIc society to have debate.

The activists sometimes make elected officials uncomfortable. They frequently highlight points that otherwise would be ignored. They create controversy (which most elected officials don’t like) and force us to reexamine complex proposed laws and decisions that might remain unexamined.

In the history of democracy – the actions of activists frequently help shift public opinion. We need healthy dissent – where people can disagree with government, protest peacefully and have concerns heard. The activists help pushback against authoritarianism or corruption. We must respect each others right to disagree with each other.

In recent weeks we have witnessed the indictment by the Justice Department of James Comey, former FBI Director who has been critical of President Trump; NYS Attorney General Letitia James, who brought civil cases against Trump; John Bolton, former National Security Advisor and vocal Trump critic; ICE arrested over 14 NYC elected officials at immigration court sit in.

What I’m hoping to do is to contrast what is happening in Washington (arresting critics of the President) with what I hope Greenburgh will do–honoring our critics. Democracy depends on our critics not being afraid to speak out.

PAUL FEINER

Greenburgh Town Supervisor