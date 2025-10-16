OCTOBER 16–PLAYLAND BURGLARIZED, VANDALIZED 3 WEEKS AGO–COUNTY POLICE SEEK TIPS TO PERPETRATORS

Hits: 46

COUNTY POLICE SEEK PUBLIC’S HELP IN IDENTIFYING SUSPECTS IN BURGLARY AND VANDALISM AT PLAYLAND

(Hawthorne, NY) – Westchester County Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying three people who entered the Playland amusement park in the overnight hours of Sept. 23-24 and committed acts of theft and vandalism.

The trio arrived on the Playland beach in a small boat a little before midnight on Sept. 23. Then they climbed a fence to enter the amusement area. The intruders:

· Vandalized an electrical room, cutting or ripping out fiber optic cables for phone and internet service;

· Stole 200 stuffed animals, which they hauled away in garbage bags; and,

· Attempted to throw a photo booth off the boardwalk but were unable to do so.

Detectives have previously shared suspect photos and case information with law enforcement in the region but the suspects have yet to be identified. Anyone who recognizes them is asked to contact detectives in the General Investigations Unit at 914-864-7916.

The County Police also maintain telephone and electronic tips lines for the public to provide information. Calls, e-mails and text messages to these tips lines are confidential. Tipsters can remain anonymous if they chose.

· Voice Tip Line: (800)898-TIPS (8477).

· Electronic Tips: Send email, text messages and small video clips to tips@wccops.com.

· Via Mobile App: The WCPD Mobile App contains a home screen Submit a Tip button to enable tips to be sent confidentially or anonymously. It is available for Apple and Android phones. Enter Westchester County PD in the app store search bar to locate and download it.

Note: Additional photos will be posted to the Westchester County Police social media channels.