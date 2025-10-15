OCTOBER 15—PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION HAS NO TIME TO HOLD A HEARING IN WESTCHESTER COUNTY ON NYSEG RATE HIKES. WRITE US A LETTER INSTEAD.

Dear Friends, As many of you know, after becoming an “intervenor” earlier this year in the Con Edison rate case, I joined the NYSEG/RG&E rate case so that I can likewise advocate for my constituents in the NYSEG service area. The increases that NYSEG is requesting for electric and gas delivery rates are unconscionable. Despite repeated requests for an in-person public hearing in Westchester County, currently the only real option for my constituents is two virtual hearings this coming Tuesday, October 21, at 1 pm and 6 pm. I highly encourage anyone interested in this rate case to testify at one of these virtual hearings or to submit written testimony. Some important deadlines: The deadline to register to testify at Tuesday’s hearings is this Friday, October 17. Click here to register.

The last day to submit written comments is NEXT Friday, October 24. You can find additional information, including the registration links and addresses, on the Department of Public Service website. To assist you with testifying, we are providing a webinar, a PDF guide, and a PowerPoint Presentation. All of these materials are courtesy of the Public Utility Law Project, with whom we have been working side-by-side on both rate cases. I hope that many of you will testify in one form or another, as I truly believe your voice makes a difference. Please do not hesitate to reach out if you have any questions.