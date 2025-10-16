OCTOBER 16–THE PLAYLAND BURGLARY AND VANDALISM STATEMENT FROM COUNTY EXECUTIVE KEN JENKINS

Hits: 25

Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins said:

“This incident is both infuriating and heartbreaking. Being young is one thing — being destructive is another.

I am angry and deeply disappointed by the actions of the individuals who broke into Playland Park and caused such senseless destruction.

Playland is a place that brings joy and memories to families across Westchester and beyond — not a playground for reckless behavior or criminal acts.

These young people didn’t just damage property; they violated a beloved community space and disrupted services that our staff work tirelessly to maintain.

Tearing out fiber optic cables, stealing from the park, and attempting to destroy equipment is not just vandalism — it’s a betrayal of the respect and pride we expect from members of our community.

I know our County Police are working hard to identify those responsible, and I urge anyone who recognizes these individuals to come forward.

Actions like this have consequences, and those responsible will be held accountable.

Playland belongs to all of us — and it deserves our protection, not our destruction.”