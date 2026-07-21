JULY 21– FLOODING IN WHITE PLAINS ADVISORY

Flooding Advisory

The storms will continue today and into the evening. There are reports of flooding throughout the city, as well as manhole covers coming off. Crews are out keeping roadways clear and fixing the manhole covers.

Use Caution!

Do not drive through flooded roadways.

You cannot see how deep the water is and there may be additional hazards hidden in the water.

Flash floods can escalate quickly and it only takes a few inches of rain to knock you off your feet or sweep your car away.

Stay Safe and report travel hazards so that crews can respond.

For more safety tips visit: https://www.dhses.ny. gov/flood.

Continue monitoring updates to the forecast via local media or your nearest National Weather Service Office by visiting www.weather.gov and search for your zip code.

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