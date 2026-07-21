JULY 21– FLOODING IN WHITE PLAINS ADVISORY

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|July 21, 2026
Flooding Advisory
Flooding Advisory
The storms will continue today and into the evening. There are reports of flooding throughout the city, as well as manhole covers coming off. Crews are out keeping roadways clear and fixing the manhole covers.
Use Caution!
You cannot see how deep the water is and there may be additional hazards hidden in the water.
Stay Safe and report travel hazards so that crews can respond.
For more safety tips visit: https://www.dhses.ny. gov/flood.