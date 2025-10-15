OCTOBER 15 — THREE CARS CRUSHED TODAY IN NEW YORK LIFE WESTCHESTER ONE PARKING GARAGE PARTIALLY COLLAPSES.

Hits: 29

White Plains Police Photo shows damage to three vehicles when portion of the New York Life Parking Garage adjacent to Westchester One partially collapsed this morning. No one was injured. The Department of Public Safety said they were “accessing” the situation. The Department put in a support column as a precautionary measure, the Westchester Business Journal reported.

The Westchester One complex was opened in 1976.

(Editor’s Note: The collapse comes within two weeks of a city decision to shore up the northeast corner of the city-owned City Center Garage.)