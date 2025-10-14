OCTOBER 14– 3 MAMARONECK RESIDENTS CHARGED WITH POSSESSION OF CHILD SEXUAL ABUSE MATERIAL

Westchester County District Attorney Susan Cacace announced that three Mamaroneck village residents have been arrested and charged within the past week with offenses related to the possession and promotion of child sexual abuse material.

Brent Mickol, 39, a social studies teacher at the Collegiate Institute for Math & Science, in The Bronx, was arraigned Tuesday in Mamaroneck Village Court. Bail was set at $5,000 cash. He has been administratively reassigned by his employer pending further investigation.

William Persampieri, 32, a custodian for the Rye Neck middle and high schools, was arraigned Thursday in Mamaroneck Village Court. Bail was set at $1,500 cash, over the objection of the District Attorney. He was placed on administrative leave by his employer pending further investigation.

Francisco Hernandez, 41, was arraigned last Friday in Mamaroneck Village Court. Bail was set at $50,000 cash, against the District Attorney’s request for remand.

Each defendant was charged with one count each of Promoting an Obscene Sexual Performance by a Child, a class D felony, and Possessing an Obscene Sexual Performance by a Child, a class E felony.

DA Cacace said:

“Rarely are crimes as heinous as those involving the abuse and exploitation of children. As the longtime presiding judge of the County Court’s Sex Offense Part, I saw far too many of these cases cross my docket.

Now, as District Attorney, I am working with our law enforcement partners to bring abusers to justice.

Possessing and sharing child sexual abuse material compounds the harms of the initial abuse and retraumatizes victims. Under my administration, prosecuting these cases is a top priority.”

These cases represent the latest efforts by DA Cacace to protect children and hold offenders accountable.

Recently, the District Attorney obtained the guilty plea of a Peekskill man who raped an 11-year-old girl in 2024, and secured the extradition to Westchester of a foreign national who raped a young girl over a decade ago and then fled the country.

Additionally, the District Attorney’s Office engages in robust community education efforts, including with Westchester-area schools, to help children recognize potential threats and encourage them to report inappropriate behavior.

The investigation into the Mamaroneck incidents was conducted by investigators from the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office and detectives from the Village of Mamaroneck Police Department.

The cases are being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Michael Delohery.