OCTOBER 15–COUNTY EXECUTIVE JENKINS INTRODUCES WESTCHESTER COUNTY 2026 BUDGET

WESTCHESTER COUNTY EXECUTIVE KEN JENKINS RELEASES PROPOSED 2026 CAPITAL BUDGET

Watch the News Conference Here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jw7Odt8lgck

(White Plains, NY) – Acknowledging the fiscal pressures and uncertainty facing counties across New York State, Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins released his proposed 2026 Capital Budget, a plan that balances financial discipline with the urgent need to invest in affordable housing, maintain and strengthen the County’s core infrastructure, environmental systems and quality of life.

Jenkins said: “This is not a year for wish lists — it’s a year for wisdom. We are facing significant financial challenges, and that means we have to make every dollar count. Doing nothing, delaying maintenance, or deferring critical projects would ultimately cost taxpayers more. This plan focuses our limited resources on the investments that matter most — the ones that keep Westchester running, safe and strong.”

The 2026 Capital Budget zeroes in on executing already-appropriated projects, reducing inefficiencies, and bundling projects to maximize cost savings. More than 120 projects have been formally closed with cost savings in recent months, unlocking $13 million in available revenue for future needs.

Jenkins said: “Uncertainty doesn’t mean inaction, it means we have to be smarter, more selective, and more determined. This plan reflects that mindset.”

Deputy County Executive Richard Wishnie said: “Sound governance means looking beyond today’s numbers and planning for tomorrow’s needs. This Capital Budget does exactly that — it ensures we meet our current obligations while preparing for the future with foresight and responsibility. I applaud County Executive Jenkins by investing wisely in infrastructure, housing, and environmental resilience. He is committed to safeguarding both the County’s assets and the quality of life that makes Westchester such a special place to live.”

County Director of Operations Joan McDonald said: “The Westchester County 2026 Capital Budget is a recognition that even with an uncertain fiscal climate, we must continue to invest in health and safety initiatives and critical infrastructure. Special thanks to the County Executive for his leadership as we continue to reduce the backlog, make improvements in our capital planning and implementation processes and advance these critical projects.”

County Budget Director Lawrence Soule said: “The 2026 Capital Budget has been developed with a strong commitment to fiscal discipline and strategic investment. Whenever possible, we have sought state and federal partnerships to maximize matching funds and reduce the local share of costs. By managing debt prudently and maintaining sound financial practices, we remain dedicated to preserving the County’s excellent bond rating and ensuring its long-term fiscal stability.”

Housing and Affordability

Recognizing the critical need for more affordable housing in Westchester, Jenkins has made expanding housing opportunities one of his top priorities. The Housing Implementation Fund and New Homes Land Acquisition Program together represent nearly $500 million in ongoing and future investments aimed at increasing and preserving affordable housing throughout the County. Since 2019, County funds have supported the creation or preservation of 3,383 affordable homes, helping ensure that more residents have access to safe, quality places to live.

The 2026 Capital Budget adds $25 million to each program, with continued annual funding planned through 2030, underscoring the County’s commitment to housing affordability and stability for all residents.

Department of Planning Commissioner Blanca Lopez said: “The County Executive’s commitment to affordable housing, both rental and homeownership, is commendable let alone during such fiscally challenging times. As Commissioner of Planning, I am acutely aware of the enormous need for affordable housing opportunities for our residents. These opportunities translate into letting our residents improve their lives and that of their children, to live where they grew up and to not be priced out of their communities and lastly provides stability for our disabled and senior neighbors. The construction of affordable housing also creates economic development opportunities including construction jobs, adding stability to our County’s economy.”

Transportation and Sustainability

Jenkins remains deeply committed to protecting the environment and embracing innovation through sustainable technology. The 2026 Capital Budget includes $122.5 million to replace 94 aging hybrid buses, ensuring a more reliable fleet while significantly reducing emissions and improving air quality across Westchester.

In addition, the County is investing $35 million, with an additional $15 million in local matching funds, to expand electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, adding more than 650 new chargers across 77 sites.

Department of Public Works and Transportation Commissioner Hugh Greechan said: “The County Executive’s 2026 Capital Budget proposal builds on this administration’s record of strengthening critical infrastructure to serve the County’s residents well into the future. This budget proposal provides results that will be seen and felt in every corner of the County, creating jobs and supporting the local economy along the way. The County’s capital plan includes everything from road and bridge projects, Parks improvements, and flood mitigation projects. I am thankful to the County Executive and this administration for prioritizing infrastructure improvement projects that provide real benefit to the County’s taxpayers and look forward to working on these exciting projects.”

Director of Energy Conservation and Sustainability Pete McCartt said: “The electrification of our transit fleet and assisting our municipalities and residents to transition to electric vehicles is integral to reducing our carbon footprint and making our air cleaner for everyone.”

Complete Streets Program

In 2026, the County Executive also proposes continuing the $15 million Complete Streets Municipal Assistance Program that launched in 2025. This program will again help local municipalities design and build safer, more accessible roads. Bonds are expected to be issued early 2026.

Department of Planning Commissioner Blanca Lopez said: “The Complete Streets Municipal Assistance Program has generated great excitement among the County’s cities, towns and villages, with 27 applications submitted in response to the program’s official kick-off announcement in June. The Planning Department is eager to continue building this program and supporting the projects that are awarded funding through to completion.”

Protecting Environmental Infrastructure

The 2026 Capital Budget makes significant investments to strengthen Westchester’s environmental infrastructure and resilience. At the Yonkers Joint Wastewater Treatment Facility, the County will invest $150 million for major electrical upgrades and $35 million for solids handling improvements, modernizing one of Westchester’s most vital environmental facilities.

To address the growing threat of flooding, the budget includes $9 million in new funding for flood mitigation projects, including $4 million for improvements to the Lake Isle Dam in Eastchester.

An additional $21 million from the New York State Environmental Bond Act will support projects such as bridge and culvert replacements in Rye Brook and Rye, protecting communities and strengthening local infrastructure against future storms.

Department of Planning Commissioner Blanca Lopez said: “Investing in resilient infrastructure today means protecting our communities tomorrow. These projects will help safeguard our neighborhoods, strengthen our local infrastructure, and ensure Westchester is prepared for the challenges of a changing climate.”

Modernizing County Facilities

The 2026 Capital Budget includes major investments in County facilities to improve efficiency and support essential operations. The new Fleet and Road Maintenance Facility is estimated to cost $133.5 million, with $4.3 million in concept funds already appropriated to advance planning.

To manage costs and improve delivery, Jenkins has directed the bundling of projects by type and location to reduce administrative costs. Departments are also implementing technology-driven capital management systems for better oversight and streamlining environmental and contracting approvals to keep projects moving.

Jenkins said: “These aren’t flashy projects, and that is the point. These projects are foundational. This coming year will be about holding the line, cutting where we can and making strategic investments in safety, stability, and the County’s future fiscal health. If we fail to maintain what we have now, the costs down the road will multiply.”

The County continues to grapple with significant increases in costs across essential services:

Healthcare: County healthcare expenses are up roughly 8%, exceeding budgeted amounts by over $15 million. Catastrophic medical cases alone, such as premature births requiring lifesaving care, cost the County $14 million in 2024.

County healthcare expenses are up roughly 8%, exceeding budgeted amounts by over $15 million. Catastrophic medical cases alone, such as premature births requiring lifesaving care, cost the County $14 million in 2024. Early Intervention & Mental Health: Utilization of these services is increasing, reflecting growing community needs.

Utilization of these services is increasing, reflecting growing community needs. Daycare & Housing: Enrollment in County-run daycare programs has increased while some federal funding has been reduced. Housing costs are also rising, with the County investing $8 million through the Office of Housing Counsel to help families remain in their homes and prevent shelter overcrowding.

Westchester could face losses of up to $700 million in state and federal aid. SNAP funding reductions, beginning in 2027, could reduce support by approximately $6 million and further strain homeless shelters.

To address the shortfall, the County has implemented significant cost-saving measures:

Overtime in the Department of Corrections has been cut by $4 million.

Only positions directly tied to health and safety are being filled; a hiring freeze applies to all other roles across the Executive branch, the Board of Legislators, the District Attorney’s Office, and the County Clerk.

Jenkins said: “Some may ask about using our reserve fund, but reserves are not a piggy bank. While the situation is challenging, it could become far worse. I will not leave this County without a financial cushion. After the Astorino administration, there was nothing in reserves—we will not repeat that mistake.”