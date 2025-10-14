OCTOBER 14– THE CONGRESSMAN LATIMER LETTER

Dear Neighbor, I hope this email finds you well. We are now more than a week into a government shutdown, with votes cancelled in DC this week. Before I get more into that, I wanted to recognize the two-year anniversary of the brutal October 7th attacks that we commemorated this week. As we remember the lives lost, we stand in solidarity with the families whose pain ensures. Like many of you, I am hopeful that the recently announced ceasefire and hostage exchange holds, and that the region can finally move towards peace. Last weekend I attended a commemoration of the October 7th attacks by the UJA, WJC, AJC and The Jewish Agency for Israel and hosted by Temple Israel Center in White Plains. This ceremony brought together people throughout the district to hold these families in our prayers. Shutdown Update On October 1st, the federal government entered a “shutdown” caused by a lapse in appropriated funding. However, despite the federal government shutdown, my DC, White Plains and Bronx offices are open and able to continue assisting you. If you have questions about this shutdown and what it means for you and your family, we have put together an FAQ page on my website to explain a bit more about what services might be impacted: https://latimer.house.gov/shutdown I am hopeful Speaker Johnson will bring us back to DC and allow for bipartisan negotiations to take place. It is imperative that we extend the Affordable Care Act tax credits. Starting on November 1st, millions of Americans will sign up for next year’s health insurance during “Open Enrollment” and that is when they will be faced with increased premiums. Premiums will increase by an average of $2,890 for 8,000 of our Bronx and Westchester neighbors (according to Joint Economic Committee Democrats). We can take action now and extend them but time is running out. I have recently done some interviews about the shutdown and what Democrats are fighting for you. You can read or watch them at the links below. Up Close with Bill Ritter NewsNation Rivertowns Dispatch Westfair Business Journal WGCH with Tony Savino At Home: Westchester and the Bronx In Co-op City, I attended the Bartow JASA Older Adult Center’s “The Color of Me, Myself and I” play and spoke about the importance of funding arts and humanities programs for all ages. I also stopped by the James Payne Street Co-Naming Ceremony. I also recently attended the street renaming in Rye for Paul and Orial Redd. The Redds lived in Rye for over 50 years and were civil rights activists who won a landmark housing discrimination case. Casework Corner Mobile office hours My constituent services team were recently at the New Rochelle Public Library and the Yonkers Public Library – Riverfront for mobile offices hours. They are able to assist with issues related to federal agencies and benefits. If you can’t make it to one of these mobile office hours events, you can call one of my offices and set up an appointment. Texting sign up In addition to promoting upcoming Mobile Office Hours via this newsletter and on our social media, my office has started sending out text messages to residents in the surrounding towns. We hope this is another way to keep you informed of what I am working on in DC and at home. If you would like to join our texting list, you can sign up here: https://latimer.house.gov/services/subscribe-texting Social Post of the Week Stay in Touch Make sure to follow me on Instagram, Facebook, Bluesky, Twitter/X and YouTube to stay up-to-date on what I am working on. If this newsletter was sent to you by someone else, you can sign up for it here: https://latimer.house.gov/contact/newsletter-subscribe As always, reach out to my offices with concerns or questions. We are here to serve you! More soon. Sincerely, Rep. George Latimer Member of Congress