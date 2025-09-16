SEPTEMBER 16- COUNTY SCHEDULES PUBLIC BUDGET SESSIONS COMING UP

Hits: 17

Westchester County Requests Your Participation at the 2025
Westchester County Budget Public Input Sessions

Before the 2026 Westchester County budget is finalized,
come and share your priorities for County programs and services.

This year’s information is as follows:

Monday, September 29
4 to 6 p.m.
Yonkers Public Library
1 Larkin Center
Yonkers, NY 10701

Tuesday, October 7
4 to 6 p.m.
Mount Kisco Public Library
100 E Main Street
Mount Kisco, NY 10549

Those who wish to submit written comments may do so by emailing
To RSVP, please email Communications@westchestercountyny.gov

Comments are closed.