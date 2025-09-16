SEPTEMBER 16- COUNTY SCHEDULES PUBLIC BUDGET SESSIONS COMING UP

Westchester County Requests Your Participation at the 2025

Westchester County Budget Public Input Sessions

Before the 2026 Westchester County budget is finalized,

come and share your priorities for County programs and services.

This year’s information is as follows:

Monday, September 29

4 to 6 p.m.

Yonkers Public Library

1 Larkin Center

Yonkers, NY 10701

Tuesday, October 7

4 to 6 p.m.

Mount Kisco Public Library

100 E Main Street

Mount Kisco, NY 10549

Those who wish to submit written comments may do so by emailing

To RSVP, please email Communications@westchestercountyny.gov