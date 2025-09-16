SEPTEMBER 16– BOARD OF LEGISLATORS EXPANDS FAMILY NEEDS CAREER TRAINING CRIME-FIGHTING TECH

Hits: 54

WESTCHESTER WATCH: LEGISLATIVE HIGHLIGHTS

Board Invests in Families, Career Training, and Crime-Fighting Technology

WHITE PLAINS, NY — At Monday night’s meeting, the Westchester County Board of Legislators acted to improve life quality for families, passing legislation to ensure diaper changing stations are available to all parents. The Board also expanded educational and training opportunities for adult learners, incarcerated individuals and invested in crime-fighting technology for the Westchester County District Attorney’s office.

Board Chairman Vedat Gashi (D- New Castle, Ossining, Somers, Yorktown) said, “From the playground to the courtroom to our educational centers, and correctional facilities, Monday’s actions show that we’re thinking about every member of our community. Whether you’re a parent changing a diaper, a resident concerned about public safety, or someone seeking a second chance or new career skills, Westchester County is investing in your success.”

New Law Makes Diaper Changes Easier for All Westchester Parents

Westchester families will soon find diaper changing stations in more places, easing outings with young children for mothers, fathers and other caretakers. The Board passed new bipartisan legislation requiring at least one changing station in all County park bathrooms and on each publicly accessible floor of County buildings. Currently, many men’s restrooms lack these facilities, forcing fathers to seek alternatives or ask female family members to handle diaper changes.

The bipartisan DIAPRS Act (Diapers Involve All Parents Regardless of Sex) was co-sponsored by 13 legislators from both parties. The County’s Department of Public Works and Transportation will create a plan indicating where new stations will be installed, their cost, and installation timeline.

Legislator Colin D. Smith (D- Cortlandt, Peekskill, Yorktown), Chair of the Board’s Legislation Committee, said, “I am proud to support the DIAPRS Act, as it underscores the fundamental principle that both parents share equal responsibility in the upbringing of their children. Historically, fathers have faced practical barriers—such as the absence of changing facilities in men’s restrooms—that have limited their ability to support their partners in childcare duties. Fatherhood merits the same respect and recognition as motherhood, and this legislation is an important step toward ensuring that equality.”

Legislator Erika L. Pierce (D- Bedford, Lewisboro, Mount Kisco, North Salem, Pound Ridge, Somers) said, “Being able to change a diaper on the fly is no small need, and this legislation will help us make certain that every caregiver, regardless of their gender, can do that safely and hygienically. This is a real win for dads all across Westchester.”

Board Secures Larger, Safer, More Modern Space for WCC Adult Ed Center

Westchester Community College, part of the State University of New York (SUNY) system, now has approval to relocate the SUNY Westchester Educational Opportunity Center (EOC) to a larger, modern facility, following the Board’s passage of its 11-year lease on Monday night. The new 44,000-square-foot facility on four floors in Building #3 at 28 Wells Avenue in Yonkers will significantly expand the center’s capacity.

The EOC’s tuition-free programs provide crucial pathways for adult students to improve their financial trajectories and those of their families. The center offers vocational training programs, college preparation courses, and workforce development services that help eligible adults gain the skills and credentials needed for higher education or career-focused employment.

Moving from its current South Broadway location will benefit students through improved facilities, 49 parking spaces, and enhanced security. For families, these accessible programs offer opportunities for career advancement without the burden of tuition costs. The expanded facility will also better serve local employers by training more skilled workers for critical industries.

The lease agreement, set to begin in July 2026, ensures these vital educational services remain available to Westchester residents seeking stronger financial futures and contribute to the regional workforce.

Legislator Jewel Williams Johnson (D- Elmsford, Greenburgh, Tarrytown, White Plains), Chair of the Board’s Budget and Appropriations Committee, said, “As Legislator for District 8, home to WCC’s main campus and the district with the most students enrolled, I am proud to support this Local Law securing a new, stable home for the Educational Opportunity Center. Though the site is in Yonkers, this modern facility is an investment in our entire County. By expanding space and resources, we’re opening doors for more residents to gain the skills needed to thrive. This is not just about buildings — it’s about strengthening lives, families, and communities. Education remains our surest pathway to equity, mobility, and prosperity.”

Board Approves HVAC-R Training Program for Incarcerated Individuals

The Board authorized an Intermunicipal Agreement with Southern Westchester BOCES to provide an HVAC-R training course for incarcerated individuals at the Westchester County Department of Correction. The program will run from November 1, 2025 to October 31, 2026 teaching refrigeration and air conditioning basics, award participants a certificate, and provide a scholarship for a follow-up course after release. This initiative, costing under $11,250, helps expand career opportunities and supports successful re-entry into the community.

Majority Whip Terry Clements (D- New Rochelle, Pelham, Pelham Manor) said, “HVAC-R system training for incarcerated individuals is a proven vocational program that equips participants with valuable in demand skills while reducing recidivism and supporting successful re-entry into society.”

Board Greenlights $1.1 Million for Crime-Fighting Technology

Westchester residents will benefit from faster, more thorough investigations thanks to new funding for the District Attorney’s Office. The County Board approved $1,091,000 to purchase modern crime-fighting tools. The funding will pay for improved forensic equipment to analyze evidence, upgraded surveillance systems to track criminal activity, and new computers and software to help prosecutors build stronger cases.

These installation of these technology improvements at DA offices countywide, giving investigators and prosecutors tools to solve crimes more effectively, keeping communities safer.