SEPTEMBER 9– LEAGUE OF WOMEN VOTERS ANNOUNCES WHITE PLAINS ELECTION FORUMS IN OCTOBER QUESTIONS WANTED FROM YOU THE PUBLIC

League of Women Voters of White Plains

and the NAACP White Plains/Greenburgh Chapter

announce a

Candidate Forum for the White Plains Mayoral Election

Monday, October, 20, 7-8:30 p.m.

and a

Candidate Forum for the White Plains Common Council Election

Wednesday, October 22, 7-8:30 p.m.



Both Forums will be held at the White Plains Library Auditorium

On Tuesday, November 4th, White Plains voters will be electing a new mayor and three new Common Council Members. To help voters get to know the candidates, the League of Women Voters of White Plains and the NAACP White Plains/Greenburgh Chapter are partnering to hold these forums.



During the forums, a League of Women Voters of Westchester trained moderator who is not a White Plains resident will pose questions to the candidates selected from those submitted by community members.



How to ask a question: While no questions will be taken from the floor, it’s important that your voice be heard. To that end, here is how you can submit your question(s): Email your question(s) to Alan Cass – alancass3@gmail.com

Write Mayoral Election Question or Common Council Election Question, respectively, on the subject line

or respectively, on the subject line Deadline for question submission is on Friday, Oct. 3, at 5 p.m. (for both forums) While we will not share your name and contact info at the Forum, we ask that you include the following information to ensure that WP residents have their questions heard: Your name, your address, and your question.



Questions should be applicable to all candidates and center on White Plains issues rather than personalities. The League will review questions, consolidate similar ones, and select those that reflect a wide range of issues. Here are some sample areas to consider when creating your questions: