SEPTEMBER 9– 9/11 PRAYER VIGIL TO OBSERVE 24TH YEAR SINCE THE TOWERS FELL

Hits: 171

WESTCHESTER COUNTY TO HOST INTERFAITH PRAYER VIGIL

(White Plains, NY) – Westchester County will host an Interfaith Prayer Vigil to honor the memory of those who perished in the tragic events of September 11, 2001, and those who later died from 9/11-related illnesses. Faith leaders from Christian, Jewish, Hindu, and Muslim communities will lead prayers, followed by candle lighting and a wreath-laying ceremony at the steel beam from the Twin Towers.

***MEDIA ADVISORY***

Interfaith Prayer Vigil

September 10, 2025

5 p.m.

Kensico Dam Plaza

The Rising & 9/11 First Responders Memorial

The Event will be Streamed Live on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/westchestergov/