Feeding Westchester Calls on Community for Hunger Action Month

Long-time Supporter Debbie Newman Bernstein to match September donations up to $50,000

Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge will be lit up orange on September 12

“Hungry to Learn” panel on September 30:

The Impact of Childhood Hunger in Westchester & Innovative Solutions to Address It

ELMSFORD, NY | September 2, 2026 – September is Hunger Action Month, a nationwide call to fight hunger. Right here in Westchester, 39% of households are struggling to put food on their tables1—a staggering reminder that the rising cost of living, soaring food prices, and historic cuts to federal safety net programs are pushing more families to the brink.

“People across the country have demonstrated immense care for their neighbors in crisis time and time again, helping to build stronger, more resilient communities,” said Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America.

“Ending the hunger crisis in America is no different. This Hunger Action Month, our hope for the nation is to start building a new reality together, through unified action toward a shared vision of a hunger free America.”

The crisis is urgent. More than 47 million Americans—including 14 million children—now face hunger, the highest level in over a decade. In Westchester, thousands of children are returning to school without the proper nutrition they need to focus, learn, and thrive.

“With deep cuts to SNAP ahead, we’re incredibly concerned for Westchester residents—including children, single parents, veterans, working families, and seniors—who don’t know where their next meal is coming from,” said Tami Wilson, COO of Feeding Westchester. “As children head back to school, it is doubly important that we provide them with the nutrition they need to reach their full potential. Hunger is a crisis we can solve—if we act together, and act now.”



TAKE ACTION

There are many ways that Westchester residents can take action with us in the fight against hunger:

Make A Matched Donation to Feeding Westchester

https://feedingwestchester.org/get-involved/donate/

Donations made in September up to $50,000 will be matched by Debbie Newman Bernstein, a generous supporter of Feeding Westchester. Every dollar you give provides four meals to neighbors in need right here in our community.

Hunger Action High School Challenge

Westchester schools are encouraged to take action and challenge their rivals

Wear orange and post your group photos on Social accounts

Make it personal: challenge your rival schools to try to match your Hunger Action spirit

Feeding Westchester’s Hunger Action Month Calendar

WEDNESDAY SEPTEMBER 10: The Business Council of Westchester Board Meeting at Feeding Westchester



FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 12: Mario M. Cuomo Bridge Lighting The bridge will be showered in brilliant orange light building awareness of Hunger Action Month as commuters and travelers begin their weekend drives

SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 13: Feeding Our Families Starting at 8 AM, the community can visit their local Stop & Shop and donate most-needed, frequently requested non-perishable items Feeding Westchester partners with NBC4, Telemundo, Stop & Shop, and several of our local Partner Agencies for this annual event to collect food from Stop & Shop customers throughout the tri-state area, including 13 Westchester Stop & Shop locations

SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 14: Lighthouse Swim, benefiting Feeding Westchester and other local charities Challenging three-mile swim starts in Nyack and ends in historic Sleepy Hollow Registration open until September 11

benefiting Feeding Westchester and other local charities THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 18, 6:30pm, The Coliseum, White Plains: Comics for a Cause— a night of comedy benefiting Feeding Westchester!

a night of comedy benefiting Feeding Westchester! Four comedians perform live, hosted by The Giving Circle of Lower Westchester Paul Warhit Jackie Saril Mitch Benson Luz Michelle Lloyd Robinson, Emcee Tickets and Sponsorships available

TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 30, 5:30pm at Feeding Westchester: Hungry to Learn Discussion Panel An eye-opening look at childhood hunger in Westchester and the innovative ways we are driving change to address It Panelists scheduled to participate: Allison Fasano | Teacher | Port Chester Middle School Dr. Emily Koelsch | Pediatrician | Child Care Council of Westchester Monique Marshall, MS, RDN, CD-N | Nutritionist | Feeding Westchester Krista Hesdorfer, MPA | Advocate | Hunger Solutions New York Melissa Rodriguez | Principal | Enrico Fermi School Danielle DeMaio | Moderator | Feeding Westchester Board Member Live attendance by invitation only; post-event video will be shared



Other Ways To Help…During Hunger Action Month…or Anytime

Feeding Westchester | Other Ways to Help Fight Hunger

Volunteer opportunities for community organizations

Student Involvement Projects

Help From Home food packing program

Start a Food Drive with #GiveHealthy

Make your voice heard! Visit our Advocacy page and sign-up for Action Alerts

Take action and join us in the fight against hunger in Westchester County!

Feeding Westchester serves Westchester County, providing food to a hunger-relief network of 175 partners. With a mission to nourish our neighbors in the fight against hunger, the organization sources and distributes good, nutritious food and other resources to wherever it is needed most.

In fiscal year 2025, Feeding Westchester provided more than 21 million pounds of food, equivalent to more than 17 million meals through soup kitchens, food pantries, schools, shelters, residential programs, and mobile distributions.

That served an average of 235,000 neighbor visits – including visits from children, seniors, veterans, and hardworking families – every month. The nonprofit, a 4-star Charity Navigator organization, is committed to creating a community where all people have access to the food they need today, and the fundamental resources to build a better tomorrow.

Feeding Westchester is located at 200 Clearbrook Road, Elmsford, NY 10523. For more information, or to donate, visit feedingwestchester.org.