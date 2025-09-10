SEPTEMBER 10—NEW YORK-PRESBYTERIAN OPENS FOR HEALING IN WHITE PLAINS NY USA — NEW YORK-PRESBYTERIAN THE ONE AT 1111 WESTCHESTER AVENUE

NewYork-Presbyterian announced Tuesday the opening of NewYork-Presbyterian The One, a new center for advanced care in Westchester where world-class doctors from Columbia will provide exceptional, comprehensive care for adults and children.

The 225,000-square foot facility, centrally located in White Plains at 1111 Westchester Avenue, will offer adult and pediatric care spanning more than 90 specialties and subspecialties, so patients can find the care they and their families need in one convenient location.

NewYork-Presbyterian The One is home to five Centers of Excellence that bring together extraordinary knowledge, expertise and resources to key areas of medicine like cardiovascular care, men’s health, women’s health, children’s health, and neurosciences.

At The One, patients can also find comprehensive oncology care for both adults and children, with specialists who guide patients through every step of the cancer journey. From common to complex conditions, leading specialists provide end-to-end care for physical medicine and rehabilitation, ophthalmology and otolaryngology, gastroenterology, dermatology, urology, and pediatric specialties that include orthopedics, immunology, pulmonology, and more.

“With the opening of NewYork-Presbyterian The One, we are transforming the way care is delivered in Westchester, offering easy access to leading specialists from Columbia and the latest advances in care in one convenient location,” said Dr. Steven J. Corwin, president and chief executive officer of NewYork-Presbyterian. “At The One, patients can expect personalized, coordinated care for all of your family’s healthcare needs.”

The new center, which sits on a 26-acre campus with green space and walking trails, features enhanced patient services and advanced technology, with 155 exam and consult rooms; ambulatory surgery and endoscopy suites; one-of-a-kind rehab technology not widely available in Westchester; advanced radiology services; and a state-of-the-art infusion center.

“NewYork-Presbyterian The One is a testament to our commitment to delivering exceptional care to our patients, close to home in Westchester,” said Paul J. Dunphey, senior vice president and chief operating officer of NewYork-Presbyterian Westchester and president of NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital. “The center offers patients a convenient single destination for their healthcare needs, and we are pleased to open this incredible resource for our community and beyond.”

Concierge coordinators can book coordinated visits with specialists at the center or manage referrals to other locations in NewYork-Presbyterian’s vast network. Other amenities include a spacious lobby, seamless check-in, expansive dining options, and free valet parking for easy arrival and departure. Located in Westchester residents’ backyard, the center also has easy access to public transportation, free parking and main thoroughfares.

Learn more about NewYork-Presbyterian The One and book an appointment here.