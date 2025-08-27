AUGUST 27–GOVERNOR HOCHUL SIGNS ANTI DISCRIMINATION LAW

Hits: 29

GOVERNOR HOCHUL SIGNS LANDMARK LEGISLATION TO PROTECT STUDENTS AGAINST DISCRIMINATION AND BOLSTER CAMPUS SAFETY

Title VI Coordinators Mandated on All New York College Campuses

In Coordination With New York State Anti-Hate in Education Center Launched in 2023

Governor Hochul WEDNESDAY signed landmark legislation to require Title VI anti-discrimination coordinators on every New York college campus.

Coordinators will work hand-in-hand with students, faculty, and staff to confront discrimination on campus as part of the Governor’s longstanding commitment to promote a safe learning environment for all students in New York’s higher education institutions. This important step forward continues the Governor’s ongoing efforts to combat racial bias, antisemitism and any form of bigotry on college campuses throughout New York.

“By placing Title VI coordinators on all college campuses, New York is combating antisemitism and all forms of discrimination head-on,” Governor Hochul said. “No one should fear for their safety while trying to get an education. It’s my top priority to ensure every New York student feels safe at school, and I will continue to take action against campus discrimination and use every tool at my disposal to eliminate hate and bias from our school communities.”

By mandating Title VI coordinators on all New York college campuses, Governor Hochul is leading the nation in protecting students. The New York State Division of Human Rights will develop training to ensure colleges and universities have the tools they need to uphold the protections of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. Title VI prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, color, or national origin, including shared ancestry or ethnic characteristics.

The Governor’s Title VI legislation is the latest in a string of actions she’s taken to foster an inclusive learning environment on campus. In 2023, she established the New York State Anti-Hate in Education Center to study, address, and eradicate all forms of campus discrimination. She also directed the state to bolster its hate crime data collection process, made record investments in physical security at vulnerable sites, established a domestic terrorism prevention unit, and conducted a thorough review of state-funded universities’ policies related to discrimination.

State Senator Toby Ann Stavisky said, “I am delighted that the Governor is signing landmark legislation that we have passed to protect students from discrimination on our campuses. At a time when we see a troubling rise in hate crimes, New York is taking a clear stand. Too many students’ experiencing discrimination do not know where to go for help or what protections they are entitled to, and everyone has a right to feel safe when they step onto college campuses. Dignity, safety and equal opportunity are not negotiable. I thank Governor Hochul and her staff, Assemblywoman Nily Rozic, and advocates and student leaders for making an idea into a reality.”

State Senator Shelley B. Mayer said, “Every student, regardless of gender, race, sexual orientation, religion or any other characteristic, deserves a fair chance to succeed and to receive higher education without fear and intimidation. As our country faces increased instances of hate, particularly antisemitism, our colleges must take proactive measures to ensure everyone feels safe and welcome on campuses. The appointment of a designated Title VI Coordinator ensures that when violations occur students have clear points of contact and the colleges and universities have clear paths for corrective action, with a dedicated person responsible. This legislation reaffirms our commitment to dismantling barriers and ensuring personal security while attending colleges or universities in New York. I am deeply grateful to my colleagues Senator Toby Stavisky and Assembly Member Nily Rozic for carrying this legislation and Governor Kathy Hochul for signing it into law.”

State Senator Robert Jackson said, “As a proud co-sponsor of this legislation, I know what this bill means for students across New York. Title VI of the Civil Rights Act promised equal access to education — but rights only matter when they are enforced. By requiring every college and university to appoint a Title VI coordinator, we’re ensuring that promise has both oversight and impact. I thank Governor Hochul for signing this bill into law and standing with us. Together, we are sending a clear message: discrimination has no place on our campuses, and equity is not optional — it is the law.”