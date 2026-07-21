JULY 21 5:30 PM — TRAFFIC SITUATION IN GREENBURGH FROM TOWN SUPERVISOR PAUL FEINER

Hits: 83

I just got off the phone with the Greenburgh police.

Sprain Valley Road is closed due to live wires. Con Ed is on the scene and residents are asked not to leave their homes or go back home until Con Ed (which is on the scene) is able to reopen the road.

Tarrytown Road and Knollwood Road overpass –road closed. Five feet of water.

9A SAw Mill River Road near Payne street. One lane closed due to floodiing.

Grasslands and Legion closed due to partial road collapse.

Residents in E Irvington -Taxter Rd- sent me photos of flooding conditions.

The county closed Bronx River Parkway and Saw Mill River Parkway.

Heavy thunderstorms moved through Greenburgh today bringing intense rainfall, flooding, damaging wind gusts and severe thunderstorm activity.

Please stay off flooded roads – just a few inches of moving water can sweep away a vehicle. Avoid walking through floodwaters, which may hide hazards or be contaminated. Report flooded roads, downed trees, or dangerous conditions to the police. The phone of the Greenburgh police is 914 989 1700.

Our town has experienced significant flooding during heavy rain events in recent years, particularly in low lying areas and neighborhoods near streams.

During intense storms flooding is a problem. We have been trying to address flooding conditions around town and have improved some conditions –but not all.

We will continue to address flooding problems.

Many communities, including Greenburgh have storm drainage systems that were not originally designed to handle the most extreme rainfall events that are occurring today.

Many parts of the northeast have experienced an increase in the frequency of intense downpours, putting additional stress in drainage systems.

Completely rebuilding a town’s drainage network to handle every possible storm will be very expensive.

It’s difficult to prevent flooding from every storm.

Engineers design stormwater systems to handle storms of 10,25 or 100 year design storms.

Rainfalls that exceed those design assumptions can overwhelm even well maintained systems.

We will continue to take additional measures to reduce flood risks although they cannot eliminate it entirely during exceptionally severe storms.

PAUL FEINER

Greenburgh Town Supervisor