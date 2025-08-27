PRESIDENT GREEN LIGHTS NEW PENN STATION CONSTRUCTION. NEW DESIGNS SOUGHT.

STATEMENT ON THE NEW PENN STATION FROM GOVERNOR KATHY HOCHUL

“One of the first things I raised with President Trump in January was the need to give New York City the beautiful Penn Station it deserves. Those conversations successfully secured federal funding in April to advance redevelopment, allowing us to reallocate over $1 billion for other critical projects. With Secretary Duffy now advancing this project and requesting design proposals, New Yorkers are one step closer to a station worthy of this great city.”

Today the Transportation Secretary Duffy announced the project would cost $7 Billion and begin construction in 2027