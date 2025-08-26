AUGUST 26– HOUSING PRICES REMAIN HIGH. SIGNS MARKET IS STABILIZING

Hits: 79

WHITE PLAINS, NY (August 2025) – The Hudson Gateway Association of REALTORS® (HGAR) has released its July 2025 housing report, showing that the region’s real estate market remains resilient with continued price strength, even as inventory challenges persist.

Data from OneKey® MLS shows a blend of rising prices, growing days on market, and stabilizing sales activity in several counties — highlighting the complexity of this post-pandemic housing environment.

“Westchester continues to drive regional price trends, but we’re seeing interesting activity across our entire footprint,” said Lynda Fernandez, HGAR CEO. “In July, inventory saw small gains in some counties, but the market is still tight overall. While sales are slightly down in some places, prices are holding, indicating strong underlying demand. Buyers are adapting, expanding their options, and looking for value, while sellers are adjusting expectations and timelines.”

Key Regional Trends

Mortgage Rates: With 30-year mortgage rates averaging around 7% in July, many buyers remain cautious. Still, the Hudson Valley continues to attract those seeking space, value, and proximity to New York City.

Shift in Buyer Behavior: Increased exploration of co-ops, condos, and townhomes continues, as affordability remains top of mind.

Luxury vs. Entry-Level: Homes under $500,000 are still moving quickly, while higher-end properties are lingering longer and often require strategic pricing and staging.

Inventory and Leverage:

Inventory levels remain below the 6-9 months considered balanced. Markets like the Bronx, now at over 7 months of inventory, are offering buyers more negotiating room, while counties like Westchester and Rockland remain seller-favored.

County Highlights

Westchester County

The median single-family home price hit $1,500,000 (+11% YoY).

Closed sales were up 4%, while new listings dropped 6%.

Days on market dropped to 18, down 5%, and months of inventory remained tight at 2.5.

Condo prices rose 1%, co-ops 5%. Condos saw a decline in closed sales by 11% while co-op closed sales were up 2%.

Putnam County

Median price increased to $565K (+11%).

Closed sales were up 16%.

Inventory rose to 3.3 months, and days on market were up 4% to 26.

Condo prices rose to $387K, up 9%.

Rockland County

Single-family median price: $765,000 (+17%).

Closed sales were up slightly (+2%), but co-op sales dropped by 40%.

Inventory sits at 3.2 months.

New listings up 11%, but days on market dropped to 19 almost 10%.

Orange County

Median price reached $460,000 (+2.2%).

Closed sales were up 4%.

Inventory at 4.1 months with 405 new listings.

Days on market rose to 31.

Bronx County

Median price rose to $468,000 (+9.5%).

Co-ops remain in high demand, up 6.7% in median price.

Closed sales were down 16%, and new listings dropped slightly by 1.7%.

Inventory at 7.6 months offers more negotiating power for buyers.

“With pricing trends holding firm and slight upticks in inventory, we’re seeing a transition — not a downturn,” Fernandez added. “Buyers who are prepared and realistic can find opportunities, and sellers should expect more measured activity. This is when professional guidance from a REALTOR® truly matters.”

In today’s complex market, both buyers and sellers benefit from a strategic, informed approach. Buyers should be prepared with financing, stay flexible on location and property type, and act quickly on well-priced listings. Sellers should focus on competitive pricing and strong presentation, especially as higher-end homes spend more time on the market. Partnering with a knowledgeable REALTOR® is essential to navigating shifting conditions, uncovering opportunities, and making confident decisions.