JULY 21–6 PM EDT WESTCHESTER IN TORNADO WATCH UNTIL 9 PM THIS EVENING

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TORNADO WATCH, FLASH FLOOD WARNING ISSUED FOR WESTCHESTER COUNTY

(White Plains, NY) – The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for Westchester County through 9 p.m. tonight, July 21.

A Flash Flood Warning has also been issued through 6:45 p.m. tonight, July 21. During this period, Westchester County could see severe weather conditions including heavy winds and rain, severe thunderstorms and flooding.

Tornadoes are capable of destroying structures, uprooting trees and causing significant damage.

If you are in a Tornado Warning area:

Know your safe location – ideally an interior room or a basement, unless it is susceptible to flooding.

Stay away from windows.

If you are outside, seek shelter inside of a sturdy building if a tornado is approaching. Sheds and storage containers are not considered safe structures.

Know the signs of a tornado including dark or green skies, a rotating, funnel shaped cloud, and loud or roaring sounds.

Be ready to act quickly if the Tornado Watch is upgraded to a Tornado Warning, or you suspect a tornado is approaching.

If you see a tornado and you are in a car, it is important to pull over and seek the nearest shelter immediately. If you cannot exit your car, pull over, lower your head as best as possible and try and stay away from car windows.

If you are in a Flash Flood Warning area:

Remain indoors and avoid unnecessary travel.

Never attempt to drive through flooded streets or barricades.

Avoid flood-prone areas, such as the Bronx River Parkway, Saw Mill River Parkway and Sprain Brook Parkway.

Keep emergency alert notifications turned on at all times, and continue monitoring weather alerts as conditions can change quickly.

In a true emergency, dial 911.