AUGUST 21– A REAL HERO

A Message from the District Attorney… Dear Friends and Neighbors: I want to share with you a story that exemplifies the very worst, and best, of our county. On May 4 of last year, a White Plains man named Carlos Obed-Tovar was inside his basement apartment along with his wife and 6-year-old daughter. After learning that his wife had been speaking with a male co-worker, Obed-Tovar became irate. He went to the kitchen, retrieved a knife and began stabbing his wife all over her body. During the attack, she managed to flee the apartment and started running down the block. Obed-Tovar pursued her in the street and caught up to her. He continued stabbing her, lodging the blade of his knife into her head. Another White Plains resident, Armando Gramajo, noticed a commotion in the street and quickly intervened. He ordered that Obed-Tovar cease his conduct, which he did, and began to tend to the victim’s injuries. Gramajo summoned his daughter, then a nursing student, to bring clean bedsheets so that pressure could be applied to the victim’s open wounds. Obed-Tovar was apprehended, charged and prosecuted for attempted murder. Last week, he was sentenced to 12 years in state prison, and an additional 5 years of post-release supervision, for his horrific crimes. Without the intervention of Gramajo and his daughter, Shayla, the victim might not have survived Obed-Tovar’s savage assault. In moments of utter despair, when people demonstrate the absolute worst of humanity, there are others who rise to the occasion and exemplify the best of who we are. Armando Gramajo and Shayla are those people. Later this year, Gramajo will be awarded with a good Samaritan citation from our office for his bravery in the face of mortal danger. I am also pleased to report that Shayla is now a nurse specializing in plastic surgery. Their actions fill me with hope, that our common goodness is stronger than our darkest impulses and that courage can be found even in the most trying of circumstances. Those are lessons we can all draw on as we confront the challenges we face ahead. As always, never hesitate to reach out to our office with any questions or concerns. I look forward to hearing from you. In friendship, District Attorney Susan Cacace Thank you for coming to see us at National Night Out. It was a pleasure to meet so many of you in person and enjoy a night of music, food and community. Jewish Heritage Festival Our staff members were proud to represent the office this weekend at the Jewish Music and Arts Festival at the Kensico Dam Plaza. “Don’t underestimate local towns and villages.

We might not be a city, but we’re busy.” — Jamie E. Fair, Greenburgh Bureau Chief The Greenburgh branch serves eight local jurisdictions: Greenburgh, Irvington, Elmsford, Ardsley, Hastings, Dobbs Ferry, Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow. Hastings is the only town with a nighttime court session, while Tarrytown operates exclusively in the morning. And Greenburgh is open on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. A team of three attorneys manages cases for all eight courts, handling a diverse range of matters, including misdemeanors, violations, domestic violence, elder and child abuse, DWI, victims’ compensation and sex crimes. Local courts provide access to the legal process for individuals facing various challenges. Court appearances can be stressful and emotionally taxing, but the Greenburgh branch strives to create a supportive environment, especially for victims. The Greenburgh branch emphasizes internal and external teamwork. It maintains strong relationships with local police departments, probation and community programs. The branch itself is situated within the Greenburgh Police Department, facilitating efficient victim meetings and prompt collaboration. In addition to local police, the branch collaborates with New York State Police (Troops T and K) and the Westchester County Police Department due to Greenburgh’s significant highways. Office and court personnel participate in youth programs, camps and other community events. Assistant District Attorneys volunteer at schools and local programs every Wednesday during the school year to reduce recidivism. Bureau Chief Jamie Fair, pictured below, advocates for positive reinforcement to engage citizens seeking services. All involved must feel heard and be promptly referred for assistance. On a recent visit to the branch, we met Humphrey, a professionally trained black Labrador Retriever. Humphrey serves alongside handlers in hospitals, schools and courts, providing support and comfort to vulnerable individuals. Trained to perform specific tasks, Humphrey enhances therapies, promotes participation and reduces anxiety. New Rochelle man sentenced to 13 years for sexually assaulting teenage boys

Westchester County District Attorney Susan Cacace announced that a New Rochelle man was sentenced to 13 years in state prison for sexually assaulting three teenage boys. Read more South Carolina man charged with hate crime over alleged assault at Mamaroneck gas station Westchester County District Attorney Susan Cacace announced that Carl Jones, 57, of Spartanburg, S.C., was arrested and charged with a felony for allegedly attacking a Hispanic man while they were both waiting in line at a Mamaroneck gas station. Read more Westchester DSS clerk charged in alleged shakedown of day cares in Yonkers, Mount Vernon A clerk with the Westchester Department of Social Services is facing charges alleging that she forced five day care providers in the county to pay her cash so they would get reimbursement checks they were counting on to serve needy families. Read more Yonkers man pleads guilty for brutal murder of senior citizen



Westchester County District Attorney Susan Cacace announced that Deshawn Nunez, 24, of Yonkers, pleaded guilty on July 31 to Murder in the Second Degree, a class A felony, for killing 68-year-old Renee Spencer in 2022. Read more DA Cacace had the pleasure of meeting MTA Inspector General Dan Cort and his executive team to discuss how our agencies can partner together to enhance the integrity of our public transit systems. The Westchester County DA’s Office welcomed the addition of Joseph Monaco as our newest Deputy Chief Criminal Investigator. DC Monaco joins the office after 30 years of experience with the Yonkers Police Department. The Westchester County DA’s Office welcomed back to the office ADA Joe DiBenedetto. Joe will be a valuable addition to the Investigations Division.