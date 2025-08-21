AUGUST 21–GUN RESTRICTIONS WORKING GOVERNOR HOCHUL REPORTS. NY SHOOTINGS DOWN

Hits: 45

SAFER STREETS: GOVERNOR HOCHUL ANNOUNCES MAJOR DROP IN GUN VIOLENCE ACROSS NEW YORK, SHOOTINGS DOWN 14%

GIVE Communities Report 48 Fewer Shootings and Nearly 100 Fewer People Shot in First Seven Months of 2025

Albany, Buffalo, Syracuse Lead the Way With Double-Digit Declines in Gun Violence

New York City Sees Continued Reductions in Shootings

Governor Kathy Hochul YESTERDAY announced that shooting incidents with injury in communities that participate in the Gun Involved Violence Elimination (GIVE) initiative dropped 14 percent in the first seven months of 2025, thanks to record state investments and the work of the local law enforcement agencies and community organizations across the state. New statistics from the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services also show a 21 percent decrease in shooting deaths compared to the same period in 2024.

“Gun violence in New York is falling as a direct result of our record investments in public safety and prevention initiatives,” Governor Hochul said. “As we work with our public safety partners to make real progress in the fight against gun crimes, I remain committed to investing in programs that keep guns out of the hands of dangerous individuals and keep our communities safe.”