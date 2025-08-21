AUGUST 21 —BEACHES CLOSED DUE TO OVERNIGHT RAINS

Hits: 27

BEACH CLOSURES DUE TO RAIN IN NEW ROCHELLE, MAMARONECK AND RYE

(White Plains, NY) – The Westchester County Health Department has preemptively closed the following beaches today due to 1.21 inches of rainfall over the past 24 hours:

NEW ROCHELLE : Hudson Park Beach, Davenport Beach Club, Greentree Country Club and Surf Club on the Sound

MAMARONECK : Harbor Island Park, Beach Point Club, Orienta Beach Club and Mamaroneck Beach & Yacht Club

RYE : Coveleigh Club

Beach patrons are advised to avoid the water at these beaches until August 23 due to bacterial contamination from road runoff into drainage outfalls near these beaches. These beaches are allowed to reopen on their own on Saturday, August 23 unless significant additional rainfall is observed.

The County remains committed to maintaining high standards of environmental health and safety across its recreational facilities.