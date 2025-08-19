AUGUST 19 — UNEMPLOYMENT RISES IN HUDSON VALLEY REGION FIRST 6 MONTHS

Hits: 72

The July 2025 unemployment rate for the Hudson Valley Region is 3.5 percent. That is up from 3.0 percent in June 2025 and down from 3.7 percent in July 2024. In July 2025, there were 43,500 unemployed in the region, up from 37,400 in June 2025 and down from 46,100 in July 2024. Year-over-year in July 2025, labor force decreased by 4,400 or 0.4 percent, to 1,236,100.

The Hudson Valley Region’s July 2025 unemployment rate (3.5 percent) is ranked second among the 10 labor market regions in New York State, trailing only the Capital Region (3.4 percent).

Capital Region 3.4 percent

Hudson Valley 3.5 percent

Long Island 3.6 percent

Central New York 3.7 percent

Finger Lakes 3.7 percent

Southern Tier 3.9 percent

Mohawk Valley 4.0 percent

Western New York 4.1 percent

North Country 4.2 percent

New York City 5.7 percent

In July 2025, the lowest unemployment rate within the region (3.1 percent) was recorded in Putnam County.

Putnam County 3.1 percent

Dutchess County 3.4 percent

Rockland County 3.4 percent

Sullivan County 3.4 percent

Westchester County 3.4 percent

Ulster County 3.7 percent

Orange County 4.0 percent

Jobs data for August 2025 will be released on Thursday, September 18 and the labor force data will be released on Tuesday, September 23.

Private sector jobs in the Hudson Valley rose over the year by 11,400, or 1.4 percent, to 850,600 in July 2025.

Growth was centered in private education and health services (+6,300), leisure and hospitality (+3,000), professional and business services (+1,300), other services (+900), financial activities (+500), trade, transportation and utilities (+500) and manufacturing (+400).

Losses were greatest in mining, logging and construction (-800) and information (-700).

The region’s private sector job count reached 850,600 in July 2025 – its highest July employment count on record (dating back to 2000).

The over the year picture remained positive.

Seven sectors added jobs for the 12 months through July 2025 while just two lost jobs.

Private education and health services remained the region’s leading jobs generator. Year-over-year in July 2025, the sector grew by 2.8 percent, or 6,300 jobs to reach 229,700.

Private sector job growth was spread throughout most of the region. Year-over-year, Rockland County grew the fastest – up 2.1 percent. The second fastest growth was recorded in the Kingston MSA (+1.9 percent), followed by Sullivan County (+1.8 percent), Westchester County (+1.2 percent), the Kiryas Joel-Poughkeepsie-Newburgh MSA (+1.1 percent). Putnam County was unchanged over the period.