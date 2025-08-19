AUGUST 19– ROCK THE BLOCK POSTPONED TO AUGUST 27

Due to inclement weather, the Rock the Block concert originally scheduled for Wednesday, August 20th has been rescheduled for

Wednesday, August 27.

Check out our rain date details below:

We appreciate your understanding regarding the weather delay. However, there is good news! We will celebrate closer to the end of summer, specifically on August 27th, the day after National Dog Day. This final Rock the Block concert will serve as the ultimate summer farewell celebration!

Rock The Block will still feature all your favorites, including expanded outdoor dining options, yard games, clowns, mini-golf and more! Plus, you can look forward to amazing live music and fantastic restaurants in the area!

We appreciate your understanding and can’t wait to see you at our last Rock the Block!