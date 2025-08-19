AUGUST 19 — LONG AWAITED ADDORDABLE HOUSING APARTMENTS ON WESTMORELAND AVENUE COMING

Hits: 58

Special Permit and Site Plan approvals are being sought for The Sheffield, a proposed mixed-use development at 90-114 Westmoreland Avenue in White Plains. The project, represented by Cuddy & Feder Partner Bill Null, would bring 154 units of affordable housing along with 5,000 square feet of retail space to the neighborhood.

114 WESTMORELAND AVE

Located adjacent to the newly renovated Kittrell Park, the project site is currently occupied by one- and two-story warehouse buildings and parking. Plans call for a six-story residential building with a mix of studios, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments, with rents set to be affordable to tenants earning between 60% and 80% of the Westchester Area Median Income (AMI).

“The Sheffield is an ideal location for an apartment building, particularly one focused on providing affordable housing in the City of White Plains,” said Bill Null. “This project advances the City’s vision to increase access to affordable housing near the downtown and train station, while also activating the pedestrian streetscape with new residents and neighborhood retail.”

The development is a collaboration among White Birch Development LLC, Marathon Development Group, and Lashins Development Corp., with architectural plans prepared by Warshauer Mellusi Warshauer Architects, P.C. The project includes 238 parking spaces and is designed to complement recent rezoning efforts intended to encourage residential growth in the Westmoreland Avenue area.