AUGUST 14– HAMILTON GREEN OPENS UP LEASING AT 5 COTTAGE PLACE 2ND TOWER

Sister Tower 25 Cottage Exceeds 85 Percent Leased

With increasing demand for elevated residential living in White Plains, 5 Cottage joins its sister residential tower in setting a new standard with spacious residences, state-of-the-art amenities, award-winning, high-touch service, and personalized lifestyle programming

RXR, a leading real estate owner, operator and developer, in partnership with Korman Communities, a 100+-year-old real estate investment and property management company, has announced the launch of leasing at 5 Cottage, the second phase of AVE Hamilton Green, its state-of-the-art residential and mixed-use modern high-rise raising the bar for luxury living in Westchester County.

Offering larger apartment layouts, a plethora of amenities and penthouse homes with their own amenity floor, 5 Cottage comprises 307 residences, including flexible-stay furnished options. The announcement occurs on the heels of 5 Cottage’s sister tower, 25 Cottage, achieving 85 percent leased in just six months.

The success of leasing at 25 Cottage, comprised of 170 total units, has played a pivotal role in setting the stage for the next phase of leasing and completion of 5 Cottage.

Demand to date has been primarily driven by locals and those commuting to New York City seeking an elevated and convenient lifestyle.

Across the sister towers, residents are drawn to the array of options available that ensure comfort and flexibility including fully furnished, flexible stay residences (98 apartments across both towers); studio to three-bedroom floor plans; penthouses and live/work loft apartments.

Once complete, Hamilton Green will house 477 residences between 25 and 5 Cottage, 515 underground parking spaces, 55,000 square feet of open space and 26,000 square feet of commercial and entertainment retail space.

“On the heels of our tremendous success in the first AVE Hamilton Green tower, we are pleased to present 5 Cottage, the pinnacle White Plains residential experience. Offering AVE’s 5-star, award-winning services, 5 Cottage caters to today’s renters who continue to experience limited available inventory in the high-quality for sale market as well as limited inventory in larger, two- and three-bedroom rental opportunities within fully amenitized properties,” said Whitney Arcaro, Chief Revenue Officer, Residential, at RXR. “We’re confident that our delivery at 5 Cottage will stand apart as one of the best addresses in Westchester County.”

“White Plains is a vibrant, growing community, where people want to live and work, making it an ideal location for AVE,” said Lea Anne Welsh, president of AVE; COO of Korman Communities. “We specialize in delivering a discerning lifestyle for renters who desire the modern conveniences of space, flexibility, high-touch service, and a strong community environment.”

Located just three blocks from the newly renovated White Plains Metro-North Train Station and one block from the Central Business District, AVE Hamilton Green offers unprecedented convenience. AVE Hamilton Green is a short walk to Downtown White Plains, which features endless shopping, dining, and nightlife. It’s set on the former White Plains Mall site, which RXR purchased in 2021 as part of a $650 million mall-to-housing conversion.