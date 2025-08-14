AUGUST 14—SOUTH CAROLINA MAN CHARGED WITH HATE CRIME OVER ALLEGED ASSAULT AT MAMARONECK GAS STATION

Hits: 45

The defendant is accused of telling the victim, a Hispanic man, to “go back to your country”



WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. –

Westchester County District Attorney Susan Cacace announced that Carl Jones, 57, of Spartanburg, S.C., was arrested and charged with a felony for allegedly attacking a Hispanic man while they were both waiting in line at a Mamaroneck gas station.

On Sunday, Jones was arraigned on one count each of Assault in the Third Degree as a Hate Crime, a class E felony, and Criminal Obstruction of Breathing or Blood Circulation, a class A misdemeanor.

Mamaroneck Village Court Justice Christie Derrico issued a temporary order of protection on behalf of the victim. Jones is due back in court on Aug. 28.

At a bail hearing Wednesday before Westchester County Court Judge Melissa Loehr, prosecutors requested that the defendant be held on bail in the amount of $20,000 cash/$50,000 fully secured bond/$75,000 partially secured bond at 10%.

Judge Loehr denied the bail application, instead releasing Jones on his own recognizance and requiring him to meet with a social worker to determine whether he needs any services.

DA Cacace said: “It is unconscionable that anyone would be targeted for assault because of who they are or where they come from. Westchester is home to one of the most diverse populations in New York State, and hate will never be allowed to take root here.



“I urge anyone victimized by an act of hate to make a report to our dedicated Hate Crimes Unit at (914) 995-TIPS (8477).”

As alleged in charging documents and statements made on the record in court, at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 9, Jones attacked the victim in this case, a Hispanic man, while they were both waiting in line at a Mamaroneck gas station. Jones is accused of targeting the victim because of his identity, telling him, “Go back to your country” and asking the victim if he had a green card.

At a court hearing, prosecutors alleged that at the time of the incident, the defendant admitted to police that he had made a joke to the victim about Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Jones is further accused of grabbing the victim’s throat and squeezing it.

The case was investigated by the Village of Mamaroneck Police Department.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Brittany J. Burk, of the Hate Crimes Unit.