JULY 18– WIG OUTLET IN HARTSDALE SEEKING HAIR DONATIONS TO DONATE TO CHILDREN WITH HAIR LOSS

This Saturday, July 19 from 10 AM to 2 PM the Wig Outlet at 194 S Central Ave Hartsdale is having an open house. They also donate wigs for children with hair loss at no cost to the family.

The hair needs to be at least 8″ long and it can be colored, permed or grey etc. so anyone can donate.

It needs to be tied into a ponytail to cut it off and keep it neat.

They accept donations all year round if they drop it off in a pony tail in a plastic bag.

This is a worthy cause and a fantastic initiative. Appreciate that the Wig Outlet is working hard to make the lives of children better. Hope residents will donate.

PAUL FEINER