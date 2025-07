TONIGHT 7:30 WHITE PLAINS WEEK THE JULY 18 REPORT ON FIOS CH 45 WPOPTIMUM CH 76 “THE SPIRIT OF ’76” AND WWW.WPCOMMUNITYMEDIA.ORG

Hits: 55

WASHINGTON DECLARES MONEY WAR ON NEW YORKERS’

ABILITY TO EAT TAKE CARE OF OURSELVES, OUR CHILDREN OUR LIVES

HEAT WAVE! HAZY HOT HUMID IN THE HUNDREDS ALL WEEK WITH SUDDEN RAIN

DOWN POURS. FLOODING. DANGEROUS LIGHTNING. ROGUE WEATHER

PAUL FEINER OF GREENBURGH SUGGESTS COUNTY WIDE COMMUNITY RIVER KEEPERS

HOCHUL WATCH ON THE HUDSON: GOVERNOR HOCHUL ESTABLISHES TARIFF MONITORING TO SHOW THE INFLATION IMPACT ON NEW YORKERS AND HOW MUCH THE TARIFFS WILL COST US. REPORT OCTOBER 31

WESTCHESTER LOVES TRAINS. METRO NORTH SEES ALL TIME RECORD RIDERS

WASHINGTON AT “WORK”:

CUTS $13 BILLION

IN MEDICAID, SNAP.

GOVERNOR HOCHUL SORTS OUT THE DAMAGE

BOTTOM LINE: CUTS WILL HAVE TO MADE UP BY THE COUNTIES HOCHUL SAYS

WESTCHESTER 1.3 BILLION IN SALES TAX REVENUES AT THIS TIME HOLDS OUT HOPE FOR COUNTY RELIEF

THE QUEEN OF ROCK AND ROLL

CONNIE FRANCIS

THE VOICE OF THE HEART

DEPARTS

WE’RE SORRY NOW.

JOHN BAILEY AND THE BIG NEWS YOU NEED TO KNOW

THIS WEEK EVERY WEEK

ON WHITE PLAINS WEEK

FOR 24 YEARS